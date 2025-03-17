NCAA Tournament: First-round predictions for Iowa State, rest of Big 12
Filling out a bracket is all part of March Madness, and with the growth of betting, predicting who will advance game-by-game in the NCAA Tournament has become even more popular.
So, let’s take a look at the first-round matchups featuring Big 12 Conference teams including Iowa State ahead of the action tipping off Thursday around the country.
Here are first-round predictions for all the Big 12 Conference qualifiers in the NCAA Tournament:
NCAA MEN’S TOURNAMENT FIRST-ROUND PREDICTIONS FOR BIG 12 TEAMS
South Region
No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 Lipscomb
Even without guard Keshon Gilbert, the Cyclones shouldn’t have too much trouble here, as Curtis Jones can light it up and should with this matchup.
Prediction: Iowa State 88, Lipscomb 64
East Region
No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Baylor
The Bears are a fun group to watch, but they might be too young for this well-rounded Bulldog team out of the juggernaut known as the SEC.
Prediction: Mississippi State 69, Baylor 64
No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 Akron
Here could be an upset pick, as the Zips can score and have been on a roll as of late. But look for Caleb Love to take over late and avoid an early exit in what feels like his 10th NCAA Tournament.
Prediction: Arizona 84, Akron 74
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 VCU
Always an exciting lower-seed to root for, VCU come from the strong Atlantic 10 that plays really good basketball. The Cougars are a team that has shown some cold streaks on offense.
Prediction: BYU 77, VCU 74
Midwest Region
No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 SIU Edwardsville
What a fun story for SIU Edwardsville, but it will be a quick exit, as the Cougars roll.
Prediction: Houston 79, SIU Edwardsville 55
West Region
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 UNC Wilmington
JT Toppin is one of the top players in the field and should show that with plenty of highlight-worthy plays.
Prediction: Texas Tech 81, UNC Wilmington 65
No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 Arkansas
Will the real Jayhawk team stand up? They have played some really good ball at times this year while also looking completely out of sorts at other stages of the season.
Prediction: Kansas 74, Arkansas 70