NCAA Tournament: First-round predictions for Iowa State, rest of Big 12

The Big 12 Conference should have a strong opening round of the NCAA Tournament

Iowa State will need plenty of Curtis Jones to advance in the NCAA Tournament.
Filling out a bracket is all part of March Madness, and with the growth of betting, predicting who will advance game-by-game in the NCAA Tournament has become even more popular.

So, let’s take a look at the first-round matchups featuring Big 12 Conference teams including Iowa State ahead of the action tipping off Thursday around the country.

Here are first-round predictions for all the Big 12 Conference qualifiers in the NCAA Tournament:

NCAA MEN’S TOURNAMENT FIRST-ROUND PREDICTIONS FOR BIG 12 TEAMS

South Region

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 Lipscomb

Even without guard Keshon Gilbert, the Cyclones shouldn’t have too much trouble here, as Curtis Jones can light it up and should with this matchup.

Prediction: Iowa State 88, Lipscomb 64

East Region

No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Baylor

The Bears are a fun group to watch, but they might be too young for this well-rounded Bulldog team out of the juggernaut known as the SEC. 

Prediction: Mississippi State 69, Baylor 64

No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 Akron

Here could be an upset pick, as the Zips can score and have been on a roll as of late. But look for Caleb Love to take over late and avoid an early exit in what feels like his 10th NCAA Tournament.

Prediction: Arizona 84, Akron 74

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 VCU

Always an exciting lower-seed to root for, VCU come from the strong Atlantic 10 that plays really good basketball. The Cougars are a team that has shown some cold streaks on offense.

Prediction: BYU 77, VCU 74

Midwest Region

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 SIU Edwardsville

What a fun story for SIU Edwardsville, but it will be a quick exit, as the Cougars roll.

Prediction: Houston 79, SIU Edwardsville 55

West Region

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 UNC Wilmington

JT Toppin is one of the top players in the field and should show that with plenty of highlight-worthy plays.

Prediction: Texas Tech 81, UNC Wilmington 65

No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 Arkansas

Will the real Jayhawk team stand up? They have played some really good ball at times this year while also looking completely out of sorts at other stages of the season. 

Prediction: Kansas 74, Arkansas 70

