NCAA Tournament: Four Big 12 schools set for action in Sweet 16
While Iowa State saw its season come to an end on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, four other Big 12 schools advanced to the Sweet 16.
BYU, who knocked the Cyclones out of the Big 12 Conference Tournament, Arizona and Texas Tech will all hit the court Thursday in action.
The Cougars open the night with No. 2 seed Alabama, a 5.5-point favorite. The Wildcats, meanwhile, take on top-seed Duke, who is an 8.5-point favorite to win, while the Red Raiders are favored by 5.5 points over Arkansas in a 3-10 matchup.
On Friday, top-seed Houston will meet Purdue in the final game of the day. The Cougars are 7.5-point favorites over the Boilermakers from the Big Ten.
Thursday and Friday will be the Sweet 16, with the Elite Eight taking place Saturday and Sunday. The Final Four is scheduled for next Saturday, April 5 and the national championship takes place April 7.
NCAA TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 27
- BYU vs. Alabama, 6:09 p.m. (CBS)
- Maryland vs. Florida, 6:39 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
- Arizona vs. Duke, 8:39 p.m. (CBS)
- Arkansas vs. Texas Tech, 9:09 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
Friday, March 28
- Ole Miss vs. Michigan State, 6:09 p.m. (CBS)
- Kentucky vs. Tennessee, 6:39 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
- Michigan vs. Auburn, 8:39 p.m. (CBS)
- Purdue vs. Houston, 9:09 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
(All game times are CST)