NCAA Tournament: Four Big 12 schools set for action in Sweet 16

Four Big 12 teams survived the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament

While Iowa State was eliminated over the weekend at the NCAA Tournament, Big 12 foe BYU advanced to the Sweet 16.
While Iowa State saw its season come to an end on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, four other Big 12 schools advanced to the Sweet 16.

BYU, who knocked the Cyclones out of the Big 12 Conference Tournament, Arizona and Texas Tech will all hit the court Thursday in action.

The Cougars open the night with No. 2 seed Alabama, a 5.5-point favorite. The Wildcats, meanwhile, take on top-seed Duke, who is an 8.5-point favorite to win, while the Red Raiders are favored by 5.5 points over Arkansas in a 3-10 matchup.

On Friday, top-seed Houston will meet Purdue in the final game of the day. The Cougars are 7.5-point favorites over the Boilermakers from the Big Ten.

Thursday and Friday will be the Sweet 16, with the Elite Eight taking place Saturday and Sunday. The Final Four is scheduled for next Saturday, April 5 and the national championship takes place April 7. 

NCAA TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 27

  • BYU vs. Alabama, 6:09 p.m. (CBS)
  • Maryland vs. Florida, 6:39 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
  • Arizona vs. Duke, 8:39 p.m. (CBS)
  • Arkansas vs. Texas Tech, 9:09 p.m. (TBS/truTV)

Friday, March 28

  • Ole Miss vs. Michigan State, 6:09 p.m. (CBS)
  • Kentucky vs. Tennessee, 6:39 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
  • Michigan vs. Auburn, 8:39 p.m. (CBS)
  • Purdue vs. Houston, 9:09 p.m. (TBS/truTV)

(All game times are CST)

Published
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

