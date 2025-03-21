NCAA Tournament results: Three Big 12 teams in action on Friday
March Madness continues throughout Friday, as three Big 12 Conference teams hit the court for first round action.
Baylor pulled out a 75-72 victory over Mississippi State in the opening game of the day to secure the fourth win of the NCAA Tournament for the league. The Bears held a lead for the majority of the contest only to see the Bulldogs give themselves a chance late to tie it.
Iowa State had no trouble with Lipscomb, getting big games from stars Milan Momcilovic and Curtis Jones, along with solid production from Nate Heise and Cade Kelderman. The 27-point margin of victory was the biggest in school history at the NCAA Tournament.
The night session will see Arizona play Akron beginning at 6:35 p.m. CST in the East Region.
Here are some of the key headlines from day two of the NCAA Tournament, and here are first day results:
Alabama survives injury, slow start to advance
It was far from pretty for Alabama, the but No. 2 seed in the East Region advanced with a 90-81 victory over a game Robert Morris. The Crimson Tide played the best of the best in the SEC over the final five games of the year, but had to rely on star Mark Sears in this one, as he scored 22 with 10 assists.
Jarin Stevenson was hurt early in the game, suffering a wrist injury. He would return to the court with the wrist in a brace. Stevenson got the start in place of Grant Nelson, who went down in the SEC Tournament with a knee injury.
With seven minutes to go in the game, Robert Morris held a one-point lead. Amarion Dickerson had a game-high 25 for the Colonials.
Colorado State stuns Memphis, scores another 12-5 upset
It has become almost common that the 12-seed knocks off the No. 5 in the NCAA Tournament. Well, Colorado State filled that role on Friday, eliminating Memphis, 78-70.
Kyan Evans scored 23 points as the Rams outscored the Tigers of the final 20 minutes, 47-34. Two others reached 14 for Colorado State, who made 11 three-pointers and were 19 of 25 from the free throw line.
NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS
First Round
(Friday, March 21)
- Baylor 75, Mississippi State 72
- Alabama 90, Robert Morris 81
- Iowa State 82, Lipscomb 55
- Colorado State 78, Memphis 70
- Duke vs. Mount St. Mary’s, 1:50 p.m. (CBS)
- Vanderbilt vs. Saint Mary’s, 2:15 p.m. (truTV)
- North Carolina vs. Ole Miss, 3:05 p.m. (TNT)
- Grand Canyon vs. Maryland, 3:35 p.m. (TBS)
- Norfolk State vs. Florida, 5:50 p.m. (TNT)
- Troy vs. Kentucky, 6:10 p.m. (CBS)
- New Mexico vs. Marquette, 6:25 p.m. (TBS)
- Akron vs. Arizona, 6:35 p.m. (truTV)
- Oklahoma vs. Connecticut, 8:25 p.m. (TNT)
- Xavier vs. Illinois, 8:45 p.m. (CBS)
- Bryant vs. Michigan State, 9 p.m. (TBS)
- Liberty vs. Oregon, 9:10 p.m. (truTV)
(All times are CST)