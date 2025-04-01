NCAA Women’s Tournament: Big 12 denied spot in Final Four
Facing a loaded Texas squad, TCU did everything they could to punch a ticket into the Final Four on Monday. In the end, though, it wasn’t enough, as the Horned Frogs were eliminated from the NCAA Women’s Tournament.
The Longhorns, former Big 12 Conference rivals of TCU, scored a 58-47 victory. They will be joined in the Final Four by Connecticut, defending champion South Carolina and UCLA.
Hailey Van Lith, who made history by bringing a third different team to the Elite Eight, scored 17 points with eight rebounds in her final collegiate game. She was the only player for the Horned Frogs to score in double figures, as they finished just 12 of 45 from the field and missed 16 three-point attempts.
Madison Booker scored 18 with six rebounds for Texas.
Paige Bueckers had 31 and Sarah Strong 22 with 17 rebounds to lead Connecticut past USC, 78-64. The Trojans were playing without standout JuJu Watkins, who suffered a knee injury earlier in the tourney.
Rayah Marshall had 23 with 15 rebounds for USC.
The Final Four takes place Friday with South Carolina playing Texas and UCLA meeting Connecticut. Both games will air live on ESPN and stream on Fubo beginning at 6 p.m. CST.