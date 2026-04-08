Oklahoma Locks in Visit With Iowa State Basketball Transfer

The Iowa State Cyclones women’s basketball team is going to be virtually unrecognizable when the 2026-27 season rolls around.

Out of the 12 women on the team this year, nine of them have entered the transfer portal and won’t be back. That includes star Audi Crooks, as she and her teammates are seeking out the next step of their collegiate careers.

For Addy Brown, that could be with the Oklahoma Sooners. According to Talia Goodman of On3, the 6-foot-2 junior guard has already set up a visit to Norman, but the Sooners aren’t the only Power Conference team pursuing her.

Goodman added that their SEC rivals, the Vanderbilt Commodores, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, have also set up dates for official visits with Brown.

Oklahoma Sooners among 3 teams to set up official visits with Addy Brown

Iowa State Cyclones' forward Addy Brown (24) drives with the ball around Arizona State Sun Devils forward Heloisa Carrera (14) during the secondquarter in the Big-12 women’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 18, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

She battled a lower-body injury during the 2025-26 campaign that cost her 11 games, but that isn’t scaring prospective suitors away. Brown is viewed as one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal after stuffing the stat sheet as a junior.

Across 21 games, she averaged 11.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks in 28.6 minutes per game. Her minutes per game dropped compared to her first two seasons in Ames, as did her efficiency from the field.

The lower-body injury could have certainly contributed to that, but her track record is good enough that teams know the kind of player they are getting with Brown.

When she was being recruited out of Derby Senior High School, proximity to home was a key factor. That is something Oklahoma can use to its advantage, along with selling Brown on being in back-to-back Sweet 16s.

BREAKING: Iowa State’s Addy Brown has entered the portal as a grad transfer with a “do not contact” tag, sources told @On3.



The 6-2 junior averaged 11.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg and 5.3 apg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/hxoE5FqFsu — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) March 25, 2026

Already featuring Aaliyah Chavez on their roster, one of the best young guards in the country, the Sooners could create a truly dynamic offensive pairing by adding Brown.

There is a lot to like about Notre Dame for the Cyclones transfer as well. Playing alongside Hannah Hidalgo would be a treat, creating one of the best duos in the ACC. The Fighting Irish are coming off a visit to the Elite Eight.

As for the Commodores, they emerged into the national spotlight this season. They have Mikayla Blakes and Aubrey Galvan leading the way; adding an experienced, all-around contributor such as Brown would help take them to that next level.

It will be interesting to see where she ultimately decides to play next year. One of her teammates, Alisa Williams, has already announced she will be transferring to the Indiana Hoosiers.