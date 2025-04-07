Second former Iowa State player commits to Pittsburgh basketball
A second former Iowa State men’s basketball player has committed to Pittsburgh. Nojus Indrusaitis will follow Dishon Jackson to the ACC and play for the Panthers.
Indrusaitis was a top recruit for the Cyclones coming out of high school and a key piece of the 2024 class. The 6-foot-5 freshman played in just 15 games this past season, averaging under six minutes and two points per contest.
In a win over Colorado back in November at the Maui Invitational, Indrusaitis scored a career-high seven points while playing 11 minutes. He played 30 minutes in the three games of the tournament, but did not see more than six minutes a game the rest of the way.
Over the final three games he played in, Indrusaitis saw just five minutes on the court, recording one rebound, two turnovers and a foul during that time.