Iowa State Cyclones

Second former Iowa State player commits to Pittsburgh basketball

Nojus Indrusaitis will follow former Iowa State teammate Dishon Jackson to Pittsburgh

Dana Becker

Nojus Indrusaitis has committed to Pittsburgh after entering the transfer portal following one season at Iowa State.
Nojus Indrusaitis has committed to Pittsburgh after entering the transfer portal following one season at Iowa State. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A second former Iowa State men’s basketball player has committed to Pittsburgh. Nojus Indrusaitis will follow Dishon Jackson to the ACC and play for the Panthers.

Indrusaitis was a top recruit for the Cyclones coming out of high school and a key piece of the 2024 class. The 6-foot-5 freshman played in just 15 games this past season, averaging under six minutes and two points per contest.

In a win over Colorado back in November at the Maui Invitational, Indrusaitis scored a career-high seven points while playing 11 minutes. He played 30 minutes in the three games of the tournament, but did not see more than six minutes a game the rest of the way.

Over the final three games he played in, Indrusaitis saw just five minutes on the court, recording one rebound, two turnovers and a foul during that time.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball