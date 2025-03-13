Short-handed Iowa State runs out of gas vs. red-hot BYU at Big 12 Tournament
Down a couple weapons, the 12th-ranked Iowa State men could not get by a red-hot BYU team Thursday at the Big 12 Tournament, falling 96-92.
The No. 17 Cougars, who advanced to the semifinals, knocked down a tournament record 18 3-pointers in the win led by 23 points from Richie Saunders. Saunders also had a back-breaking triple with under a minute to go that sealed the victory.
Curtis Jones scored 31, sinking seven triples of his own, but the Cyclones could not keep pace without the services of backcourt teammates Tamin Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert. Lipsey was hurt in Wednesday’s win while Gilbert has been battling an injury and did not play in the second half of the quarterfinal game.
Milan Momcilovic added 18 points with Dishon Jackson scoring 14. Joshua Jefferson also had 14 with six assists while Nate Heise recorded six points and seven rebounds.
BYU put three other players in double figures, including Trevin Knell, who was 4-for-4 from long-range. Fousseyni Traore came off the bench to score 15.
Iowa State was looking to defend its conference tournament title but will now await Selection Sunday to see where they go for the NCAA Tournament.
BYU will take on the winner of Houston vs. Colorado Friday evening at 6 p.m. CT.