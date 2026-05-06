T.J. Otzelberger Likes Two-Way Ability of Iowa State Basketball Transfer
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The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team is going to feature a lot of new aces during the 2206-27 season.
Multiple key contributors aren’t returning after a successful 2025-26 campaign. Seniors Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson and Nate Heise exhausted eligibility. Junior Milan Momcilovic entered his name into the 2026 NBA Draft and is in the transfer portal.
While the portal includes Momcilovic and three of his teammates, Dominick Nelson, Mason Williams and Cade Kelderman, it was also a helpful tool for head coach T.J. Otzelberger. It provided him with an avenue to replace the production that was leaving the team, adding some stellar players to the roster.
One of those players is Ryan Prather Jr., formerly of the Robert Morris Colonials. He has one year of eligibility remaining and will be spending it with the Cyclones. Otzelberger is excited for the two-way ability that he will bring to the team.
T.J. Otzelberger praises Ryan Prather Jr.
"A big guard, Ryan Prather has proven to be an excellent decision maker, evidenced by leading the country in assist-to-turnover ratio," Otzelberger said, via the team’s official website. "He's somebody that takes tremendous pride in taking care of the basketball, while also proving himself as a knock-down 3-point shooter. Defensively, he uses his size and length to disrupt opposing offenses, and we look forward to him impacting the glass. Ryan is a natural leader and has a personality that will positively impact our team."
After beginning his career with the Akron Zips, Prather transferred to Robert Morris. He has spent the last two years of his career with the Colonials, playing in 68 games with 45 starts.
As a redshirt junior this past season, he took his performance to another level. In 33 games, all starts, he averaged 15.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 turnovers in 34.1 minutes per game.
That is elite-level ball security from Prather, something Otzelberger certainly values. It was an area of the game that Lipsey also excelled in. While the Robert Morris transfer isn’t a traditional point guard, it is nice to know that he is capable of handling the ball and running the offense without cause for concern.
Offensively, he is the total package. He will fit alongside any of the other backcourt players, given his diverse skill set, capable of producing whether the ball is in his hands or not.
Where Prather has to show he can succeed is on the defensive end. His -0.3 Defensive Box Plus/Minus last year is eyebrow-raising, but that was the 18th-best mark in the Horizon League.
His offensive skills will more than make up for any deficiencies he has on the defensive end. If he can figure out how to produce at just average levels defensively, Iowa State has quite the player on their hands in the backcourt.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.