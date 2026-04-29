TJ Otzelberger Agrees To Massive Extension With Iowa State Basketball

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team is coming off one of the best seasons in program history, despite another disappointing loss in the Sweet 16.

They won 29 games and qualified for the NCAA tournament for the fifth time in as many years under head coach T.J. Otzelberger. With that kind of sustained success, it should come as no surprise that other programs around the country were checking in on his availability.

Now, any worries that the fan base had about him leaving can be put to bed. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein on X, Otzelberger and Iowa State have agreed to a massive contract extension.

Per the release, the head coach has agreed to a 10-year extension, putting him under contract through 2036. He will receive a bump in salary to $6 million annually.

Iowa State commits long-term to T.J. Otzelberger

Mar 26, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger speaks ahead of the Midwest regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Otzelberger said all the right things about being focused on his team and the games they had ahead when his name was starting to be connected to some openings around the country.

He withdrew his name from the running for the North Carolina Tar Heels job opening, but there was still some worry that another Power Conference program could eventually sway him. That worry no longer exists with the university committing to him in this capacity long-term.

As shared by USA Today, Otzelberger was earning $4.3 million in school pay with $725,000 in bonuses. That school's pay was ranked No. 23 in the country.

The raise to $6 million annually will make him one of the highest-paid coaches in men’s college basketball. That ties him with Todd Golden of the Florida Gators and Chris Beard of the Ole Miss Rebels, who were sixth on the list shared by USA Today.

Otzelberger is now the second-highest-paid head coach in the Big 12 behind Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks, who owns the highest salary in men’s college basketball at $8,853,800.

Kelvin Sampson of the Houston Cougars and Tommy Lloyd of the Arizona Wildcats are just behind him in a tie for 9th overall, earning $5.5 million. Scott Drew, the head coach of the Baylor Bears, is just short of that total with $5,474,290.

Iowa State's T.J. Otzelberger has agreed to a 10-year contract extension through 2036 that will increase his salary to $6 million dollars annually, per release. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 29, 2026

This move to lock Otzleberger in long-term will only help solidify the Cyclones as a national contender in men’s basketball. Players who commit won’t have to worry about him leaving the job early.

He has turned the program around immediately, and they are now committed to him wholeheartedly.