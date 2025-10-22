T.J. Otzelberger Looking for Iowa State Cyclones To Improve This Aspect Offensively
The Iowa State Cyclones played their first game of the 2025-26 men’s basketball campaign against the Creighton Bluejays in an exhibition. Luckily, the game doesn’t count for much more than practice reps because the Cyclones didn’t look great.
They lost the game 71-58. Not having star point guard Tamin Lipsey certainly impacted the team. He is the leader on the court, setting the tone for his teammates on both ends with his playmaking and defensive intensity.
There is optimism that he will be back in the lineup for the regular season opener against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Nov. 3. Until then, head coach T.J. Otzelberger will be experimenting with different lineup combinations, looking to see who fits together best and working on the team’s game plan.
No definitive can be taken from an exhibition game, especially with a key contributor sidelined. Also, Iowa State and Creighton will be facing off against each other in a game that counts for real in a few weeks.
However, there are always things that a coach sees that he hopes for his team to improve. From the game against the Bluejays, one of his critiques was on the offensive side of the ball.
T.J. Otzelberger wants to see more aggressive Iowa State offense
"We didn't do a good enough job of driving it through contact and getting all the way to the rim," Otzelberger said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required). "So, we had a few of those. I feel like we can count on Nate Heise to drive it more aggressively than what he did tonight. I know he can do that job for us. I know what Dominick [Nelson], as he settled in the game, can do that job. Killyan can do that job."
The offense was disjointed all game, with the Cyclones making only 36% of their shot attempts. That is a number that would increase by getting into the paint more, whether it is as a playmaker or with the intent to score the ball.
Of course, when Iowa State did get into the paint, they didn’t capitalize. As Busse noted, they shot 13-of-28 on layups, a number that has to increase for this offense to find success.
Putting pressure on the opponents in the paint will also open the perimeter. That is where the Cyclones are hoping Milan Momcilovic, Jamarion Batemon and other 3-point shooters can capitalize with more efficiency after going 0-for-14 against Creighton.
"We need everybody, when teams are keying on certain guys and doing certain things, we need everybody to step up," Otzelberger said. "So, we'll be better at getting the ball into the paint and getting to the free throw line."
Things will certainly improve once Lipsey is back in the mix. He is expected to have the ball in his hands a lot, and as a Preseason All-Big 12 Team Selection, his impact is expected to be great.