T.J. Otzelberger Made Iowa State Basketball History With Kentucky Win

Since taking over the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball program as head coach for the 2021-22 season, T.J. Otzelberger has helped take the team to new heights.

The Cyclones are participating in their fifth consecutive NCAA tournament, making the field of 68 each year that Otzelberger has been at the helm. That is an incredibly impressive achievement, especially when taking into consideration that the team won two games in the final season under Steve Prohm, his predecessor.

He has turned Iowa State into a perennial contender, doing an excellent job of finding the right players to fit the scheme they are looking to play on both ends of the court.

The Cyclones have won at least 19 games in all five campaigns, reaching the 25-win plateau three times. It should come as no surprise, then, given all of that success, that Otzelberger recently made Iowa State basketball history.

T.J. Otzelberger has most neutral-site wins in Iowa State Basketball history

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger addresses the media after a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Tennessee State Tigers at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Their most recent game was a victory over the Kentucky Wildcats in the Round of 32 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Not only did it mean advancing to the Sweet Sixteen for the third time under Otzelberger’s watch, but it also moved him into first place in neutral site victories in program history.

It was the 25th neutral site win for Otzelberger in his career with the Cyclones, which is the most in program history according to the team’s official account on X.

This season alone, the team has gone 8-1 in neutral-site games thus far. That includes victories over NCAA tournament teams in the St. John’s Red Storm and Texas Tech Red Raiders, along with their two wins in the tournament itself thus far.

Winning away from the friendly confines of Hilton Coliseum is never an easy task. Hilton Magic has proven time and time again to be real.

Neutral Court T.J.!



25 Neutral Court Wins. The Most in Program History.#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/rPBMEhmiFO — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 23, 2026

But Otzelberger has found a way to consistently do it during his first five seasons at the helm of the team. Averaging five neutral-site wins per year means his team is not only finding success during the regular season, but postseason as well.

Whether it be the Big 12 tournament or the NCAA tournament, Iowa State has proven capable of competing with the best teams around the country.

They are a legitimate national title contender this year, especially if Joshua Jefferson can return from the ankle injury he suffered in the Round of 64 against the Tennessee State Tigers and produce anywhere near the level he had been prior to getting hurt.