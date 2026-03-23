Start Time Revealed for Iowa State Basketball's Sweet 16 Matchup Against Tennessee

The Iowa State Cyclones are coming off a great performance against the Kentucky Wildcats in the Round of 32 and will now be facing the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16.

Despite not having their star player, the Cyclones were able to handle business on Sunday against the Wildcats. They might have got off to a bit of a slow start, but the defensive intensity really picked up, and the team took over the game.

Iowa State got off to a really slow shooting start, but their defense played at such an elite level that they were able to hold a lead going into the half. Once the offense got going, the defensive pressure kept up, and the team really took off in the second half.

Tamin Lipsey was able to have a memorable performance to help lead the team to victory and proved that he is one of the best guards in the country. Now, following a Volunteers victory over the Virginia Cavaliers, the start time for their Sweet 16 matchup has been released.

Start Time Revealed

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

The exciting matchup between these two teams will tip off at approximately 10:15 EST on Friday from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. With this being a matchup between two of the best defensive teams in the country, there will be nothing easy in this matchup.

Both of these teams play a similar brand of basketball, and this game could be a physical battle. When looking at some of the strengths of Tennessee, they are the best team in the nation at offensive rebounding, and if Joshua Jefferson remains out, that could be a bit of a problem for Iowa State. Fortunately, they were able to hold their own against Kentucky on the glass, and it will be key for them to be able to keep it close against the Volunteers.

Obviously, for the Cyclones, the big story will be regarding the health of Jefferson. The star forward was in a boot and on a scooter for the game against Kentucky and will be going for an MRI soon.

While Iowa State has proven that they can play well and win without him, they are playing a different style of game. Hopefully, he will be able to be back, but the Cyclones might need to be prepared for more time without him. The late-night start on Friday night should be a close matchup and get ready for a lot of excellent defense.