Tamin Lipsey Seeing Stock Rise in Latest NBA Mock Draft

There is no doubt that Tamin Lipsey will eventually have his number and uniform retired by the Iowa State Cyclones.

What he accomplished throughout his four-year career with the program helped put Iowa State on the map. He was the perfect player for head coach T.J. Otzelberger to trust as he instilled his style of play early in his tenure with the Cyclones.

A hometown kid from Ames, Lipsey is one of the best players to ever don the cardinal and gold. And now, his odds of making an NBA team and representing Iowa State at the highest level are increasing.

Throughout his senior year, Lipsey wasn’t considered much of an NBA prospect. His teammates, Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic, were viewed as the more likely draft candidates, but as the season moved along, his stock improved.

Tamin Lipsey lands with Clippers in latest NBA mock draft

Mar 26, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) during a practice session ahead of the midwest regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Now, going through the pre-draft process, his arrow is still pointing up. So much so, he is starting to pop up in some NBA mock drafts as a second-round pick. Sam Vecenie of The Athletic (subscription required) is one of those people who think Lipsey is going to hear his name called.

The former Cyclones star lands with the LA Clippers, via the Cleveland Cavaliers, with the No. 52 pick.

That would be a great landing spot for Lipsey when taking a look at their current depth chart. He would slot in as the No. 3 point guard, behind Darius Garland and Kris Dunn, likely spending some time in the G League as well.

It would provide him the opportunity to continue developing his game, but be on the precipice of a legitimate role with the NBA teams should an injury occur or others in the backcourt aren’t playing effective basketball.

There is a lot for NBA teams to like about Lipsey, who brings experience and two-way impact. He is a throwback point guard, someone who excels at protecting the basketball, has an elite assist-to-turnover ratio, and gets after it on the defensive end.

Lipsey holds the program record for career steals, playing the passing lanes as well as performing as the point-of-attack defender. His basketball IQ is off the charts, helping make up for whatever he lacks in size and athleticism.

He has been working out for teams throughout the pre-draft process and has handled himself well, whether it is on the court or during interviews post-workout. A positive impression is being made, and he is making the most of his opportunities.