Tamin Lipsey Takes Major Step in Returning to Court for Iowa State Against Purdue

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team suffered a significant blow during their first game of the Players Era Festival against the St. John’s Red Storm when star point guard Tamin Lipsey suffered an injury.

With about two minutes remaining in the game, he suffered a lower-body injury that was later revealed as a groin injury. Because of that, he was unable to suit up in the team’s final two Players Era Festival matchups with the Creighton Bluejays and Syracuse Orange.

Lipsey also didn’t play against the Alcorn State Braves on Wednesday night. Iowa State didn’t miss a beat without its leader, winning by 18, 31 and 64. The offensive explosion against the Braves was historic, setting records for points scored and 3-pointers made.

It was the most efficient scoring night in Division I history, with the Cyclones dominating on both ends of the floor.

Will Tamin Lipsey play against Purdue?

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They will need more of that in their next game against the No. 1-ranked Purdue Boilermakers this weekend. A stiff test awaits in West Lafayette, Indiana, and the question is, will Lipsey be able to return to the lineup and help his team?

There is certainly a chance that he will make his return to the court on Saturday afternoon. According to insider Jon Rothstein, the star point guard went through practice today and will be re-evaluated by the staff tonight and tomorrow morning to figure out if he can play against the Boilermakers.

Source: Iowa State's Tamin Lipsey (lower body) went through practice today and will be re-evaluated tonight and tomorrow morning to determine his availability for Saturday's game at Purdue.



Has not played since 11/24.



Averages 18.4 PPG, 5.2 APG, and 3.6 RPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 5, 2025

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger has said there will be no pressure on him to rush a return to the court. The team is going to give him as much time as he needs, a luxury afforded because of how well they have performed.

Iowa State has fared well without him, going 3-0, but they haven’t faced an opponent of the quality of Purdue. Getting him back in the lineup would provide the team with a massive boost against a legitimate national championship contender on their home floor.

It was unfortunate timing for the injury to occur because of how well Lipsey had been playing on both ends of the floor. He was making an impact in every facet of the game, averaging 18.4 points, 5.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 steals in 31.2 minutes per game.

Should he be able to return, Nate Heise would likely return to his role off the bench as the sixth man. It would help replace some of the backcourt depth on the second unit, with Dominick Nelson also dealing with an ailment.

