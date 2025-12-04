Iowa State Cyclones Make Incredible D-I History Blowing Out Alcorn State Braves

After a week off following their excellent showing at the Players Era Festival, the Iowa State Cyclones returned to the court on Wednesday night, hosting the Alcorn State Braves at Hilton Coliseum.

This wasn’t expected to be an overly challenging game for the Cyclones, who were massive favorites. However, with a major challenge looming against the No. 1-ranked Purdue Boilermakers, it was natural to wonder if this would be a bit of a trap game against a 1-8 foe.

Right from the start, it was evident this would not be one of those kinds of Cinderella stories. Iowa State scored the first two points of the game on Joshua Jefferson's free throws. Alcorn State scored on three consecutive possessions to take a 7-2 lead.

From that point on, it was a landslide of offensive production for the Cyclones, who made history with their hot shooting.

Iowa State blows out Alcorn State in historic fashion

Iowa State won the game 132-68, playing on the real-life equivalent of easy mode in a video game. The Braves were overwhelmed attempting to slow down the Cyclones' onslaught offensively.

Whatever Iowa State was throwing up at the basket, it was going in. They shot 46 of 65 overall from the field, coming out to 71%. Their 3-point shooting percentage of 73%, going 22 of 30, was better than their 2-point shooting percentage.

As shared by OptaSTATS, there has never been a team in Division I history that has scored as efficiently as the Cylcones did. They are the first team ever to score 130+ points while making at least 20 3-pointers, shooting above 70% from the field overall and 70+% from 3-point range, all in the same game.

Tonight @CycloneMBB became the first team in Division I history to:



score 130+ points

make 20+ threes

shoot 70% from the field

shoot 70% from three



...all in the same game. pic.twitter.com/ot9wL0Vp63 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) December 4, 2025

It was a historic performance for the program. The 132 points and 22 3-pointers were both the most in a single game in Iowa State men’s basketball history.

Six different players scored in double figures. Milan Momcilovic led the way with 27, knocking down eight 3-point attempts. Right behind him was freshman Jamarion Batemon, who scored 26 points off the bench while nailing seven of his 10 attempts from long range.

Iowa State now has offense to match defense

Joshua Jefferson produced another double-double, but not of the variety he normally does. He scored 24 points, but with Tamin Lipsey sidelined for a third straight contest, he took over a larger playmaking role and handed out 10 assists.

The ball was moving flawlessly for the Cyclones, who recorded 33 assists on 46 made shots. Freshman guard Killyan Toure handed out six while Cade Kelderman, in the rotation with Dominick Nelson joining Lipsey on the sidelines, had seven dimes off the bench.

It will be interesting to see how much of this positive momentum Iowa State can carry into West Lafayette, Indiana, on Saturday when they face Purdue.

The Boilermakers are going to present a much tougher challenge than Alcorn State did. It will be a true measuring stick game for the Cyclones to see how close they are to other contenders in the nation.

