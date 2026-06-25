Tamin Lipsey Wastes No Time Signing Deal After Going Undrafted

The 2026 NBA Draft wrapped up with only one Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball player being selected.

Forward Joshua Jefferson was selected No. 28 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves and is heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a three-team trade that also included the Chicago Bulls. He became the first Iowa State player to be selected since Tyrese Haliburton in 2020, who was selected No. 12 by the Sacramento Kings.

His teammate, Tamin Lipsey, was also hoping to get selected. He was viewed as a fringe second-round pick, but ultimately went undrafted. Alas, he didn’t have to wait very long to figure out the next step of his basketball career.

Shortly after the draft concluded, it was announced that Lipsey is going to be signing a contract with the Indiana Pacers. He agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the team and will participate in the Summer League for them, looking to earn a two-way deal.

Tamin Lipsey signs with Pacers

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) poses during the university’s basketball media day at Hilton Coliseum on October. 8, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is an ideal landing spot for Lipsey, who has a chance to learn from Haliburton and T.J. McConnell, another undersized guard who has carved out a consistent role as a defensive-minded point guard.

There are a few areas of improvement that the Cyclones star has, and McConnell could certainly help him along. His game around the rim and in the mid-range is something that Lipsey should be looking to emulate.

Neither player is overly athletic and is considered undersized, but they possess the kind of basketball IQ and processing ability that can more than make up for whatever is lacking physically.

Landing with the same franchise that the last Iowa State star drafted is now leading the way for is a fortunate turn of events for Lipsey. While he would have assuredly liked to hear his name called during the draft, he landed in a great spot with Indiana to get his professional career underway.

A tenacious defender, Lipsey is going to stand out in the Summer League setting with how he performs on that end of the court. While so many players are going to be focused on scoring as many points as possible, he is going to do the dirty work, trying to slow them down.

His playmaking skills are also going to be on full display. To stick in the NBA, he needs to improve his shotmaking, but he is going to get his foot in the door because of how well he can run an offense.

Lipsey’s ball security and steadiness as the leader on both ends are going to shine.