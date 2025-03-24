Transfer portal could be key for Iowa State men’s basketball in 2025-26
Last year, TJ Otzelberger and his Iowa State staff found three hidden gems within the transfer portal.
Brandton Chatfield, Nate Heise and Dishon Jackson were all key contributors in helping the Cyclones reach the highest rankings in program history and a return to the NCAA Tournament.
While the season did not end how they were hoping with an early elimination at the hands of Ole Miss, there is a chance to not only keep the momentum going, but improve upon it in 2025-26.
Starters Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey and Milan Momcilovic should all be back in the fold following strong seasons. Jefferson developed himself into one of the more versatile post players in the game, even making NCAA Tournament history this year.
Lipsey, who will be a senior like Jefferson in the fall, battled a late-season injury to gut it out and provide the stable force at point guard a team needs.
Momcilovic returned to the court following an injury suffered in January, sparking Iowa State with a big game in the tournament opener in his home state of Wisconsin.
Chatfield, Heise, Jackson, sixth-man of the year Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert, who missed the NCAA Tournament with an injury, are all headed out the door along with Conrad Hawley.
Demarion Watson, Kayden Fish, Cade Kelderman, Nojus Indrusaitis and 7-foot-1 center JT Rock are scheduled to return, though the transfer portal did open and any of them could enter it.
Kelderman, a walk-on, received key minutes in the win over Lipscomb, showing what he is capable of on the court when given time.
Watson played in 18 games, Indrusaitis saw action in 15, as did Kelderman, with Fish and Rock playing in nine. While that isn’t anything to write home about, minutes at the NCAA Div. I level are minutes and only help young players develop quicker.
Some of the key names to watch in the portal currently include Virginia’s Isaac McKneely, Blake Harper from Howard, Gabriel Pozzato of Evansville, Elon’s TK Simpkins and All Wright from Valparaiso.
All of those players would bring the tools to fit in and help replace the production that will be lost this season.
From a newcomer standpoint, Iowa State signed Jamarion Batemon, Killyan Toure, Xzavion Mitchell and Dominykas Pleta to the 2025-26 recruiting class.
Last year, Iowa State lost three players to the transfer portal in Omaha Biliew, Jelani Hamilton and Jackson Paveletzke.