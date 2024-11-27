Watch, stream Iowa State basketball vs. Colorado: TV channel, spread, game odds
The fifth-ranked Iowa State men can conclude their trip to the Maui Invitational with a second straight win on Wednesday when they face Colorado.
Tip is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on the island with the game airing live on ESPN and ESPN2.
The Cyclones (4-1) rebounded from a heartbreaking loss to No. 4 Auburn in the first round Monday night to rally past Dayton Tuesday evening, 89-84. Keshon Gilbert scored 24 points with Curtis Jones adding 19 for Iowa State.
Colorado (5-1) sent two-time defending national champion Connecticut to a second straight loss, 73-72, outscoring the Huskies over the final 20 minutes, 41-32.
The entire Maui Invitational has been filled with comebacks, as Auburn, Iowa State, North Carolina and the Buffaloes all erased double-digit leads to win.
Colorado is led by Elijah Malone, who is averaging just over 14 points per game. Two others are in double figures as the Buffs average almost 78 as a team per game while shooting just under 40 percent from the 3-point line.
As former Big 12 rivals turned conference opponents once more, these two have met 148 times, with Iowa State winning 78 of those encounters. The last time they played was in 2015 with the Cyclones posting a 68-62 win in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. Colorado on Wednesday, Nov. 27:
Iowa State vs. Colorado TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Colorado in men’s basketball action
When: 2:30 p.m. CT | Wednesday, November 27
Where: Lahaina Civic Center | Lahaina, Hawaii
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Colorado live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN2
Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 82, Colorado 77
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Monday’s matchup.
