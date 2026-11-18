The Iowa State Cyclones are coming off a solid yet rocky start to the college basketball season.

They began the season by playing a neutral-site contest against the Memphis Tigers, where they fell 80-76. And while it’s a poor loss, Memphis has looked like a legit team this season. Outside of the Tigers, Iowa State has won all three games, playing against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, Southern Jaguars, and Niagara Purple Eagles.

The win against Niagara was a bit sketchy, but the rest of the season has seen the Cyclones look somewhat confident.

Now, Iowa State has a nine-day break before heading over to Las Vegas to play in the Players Era 16, a Feast Week tournament featuring some of the nation’s best programs. And the Cyclones have a lot of work to do until then.

Iowa State has to make improvements ahead of Players Era Festival

Nov 10, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger watches his team play the Southern Jaguars at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iowa State has had three main issues this season. Those are their 3-point allowance, inconsistencies around the perimeter, and inability to get guard Tamin Lipsey going.

The biggest issue by far is on defense. The Cyclones’ defense is prone to getting trapped and overcommitting, but it creates tons of space on the other side of the court. That turns decent ball movement into looking like a fantastic offense. It also creates tons of open 3-pointers, especially in the corner. Most teams have shot well against Iowa State, and it’s mainly due to having so much opportunity.

Offensively, the team hasn’t been able to convert 3-pointers well. Last season, their entire offense was built around finding Milan Momcilovic and having it open up the rest of the court. But without a 3-point threat like him, the offense has to be run completely differently.

Wings Ryan Prather Jr. and Jamarion Batemon have looked solid from beyond the arc, but they have done pretty much everything on the perimeter. When they are off their game, the entire offense relies on the big men to win the game, which is unsustainable when Big 12 play comes around.

And many of their issues revolve around Lipsey not being able to find his footing. Over the offseason, Iowa State planned to play without Lipsey, as he was on the way to the NBA. However, he elected to return to college for a fifth year and was granted eligibility.

The downside to that is that the team isn’t built around him, or built for his playstyle at all. He’s done a lot of forcing and hasn’t really allowed the offense to flow like it did last year. Lipsey isn’t a primary scorer, and Cyclone fans are learning that quickly.

Iowa State has a lot of time to fix these issues in practice before they take on the San Diego State Aztecs on November 24th, a game that feels like a must-win, even just a few weeks into the season.