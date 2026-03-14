What We Learned From Iowa State Basketball’s Loss to Arizona

The Iowa State Cyclones came into their Big 12 semifinal game against the Arizona Wildcats on a run.

The Cyclones had won three games in a row, including two in Kansas City, and looked to continue that against the Wildcats. But Arizona, one of the best teams in the country, fought against that.

It was one of the best college basketball games of the year. Anthony Dell’Orso couldn’t miss from deep. Neither could Milan Momcilovic. The two combined for 14 3-pointers and 54 total points. But that wasn’t even the main storyline.

With a tied ball game and just 10 seconds to play, Wildcats star Jaden Bradley dribbled out the clock before draining a tough midrange jumper to win the game for Arizona.

Here’s what we learned from Iowa State’s heartbreaking loss to Arizona.

Iowa State is a national championship contender

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger gives direction during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

While the Cyclones didn’t get the win and are out of conference tournament play, it’s clear that they are one of the nation’s best teams.

Arizona, a surefire No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, barely took them down, courtesy of a role player stepping up and a last-second shot to win the game.

Arizona looks to be the team most likely to win the national championship, but after Iowa State’s performance, they have just turned into a close second.

Joshua Jefferson should have been Big 12 player of the year

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) rebounds during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Especially in the first half, but throughout the game, Joshua Jefferson proved that he was a better player than Bradley.

While Bradley did have the game-winner and a few shiny moments, Jefferson proved that he does more for his team on both ends of the floor; he is a better scorer, rebounder, passer, and defender than Bradley. The result didn’t go Jefferson’s way, but he proved a lot against the Wildcats.

Iowa State just wants it more

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Dominykas Pleta (21) saves the ball from going out of bounds during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

College basketball has 365 teams, and 68 that will be part of March Madness come Selection Sunday.

There are a lot of phenomenal teams from a talent and coaching perspective. While Iowa State isn’t the most talented team, what they do have can’t be overstated.

Throughout the season, Iowa State has proved that it’s not about the talent on the court, but how much they care. And that’s been completely expressed in the conference tournament.

The Cyclones fight for loose balls, get on the floor, fight for rebounds, and steal with pride. They have the X-factor that other teams don’t, and that could be key in the NCAA tournament over the next few weeks.