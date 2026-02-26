Breaking Down Milan Momcilovic's Historic Season With Iowa State Cyclones

Throughout his junior season with the Iowa State Cyclones, Milan Momcilovic has taken college basketball by storm with his unreal 3-point shooting.

During his underclassmen years, Momcilovic was just another shooter. He shot 35.9% from three as a freshman, making 1.6 per game, showcasing that he could be a great future player for the Cyclones.

As a sophomore, he increased his numbers, making 2.3 per game at a 39.6% clip. Momcilovic was one of the best shooters in the conference, but what was next to come was one of the most unexpected seasons in college basketball history.

He has exploded onto the scene as a junior. He went for 29 points on 7/10 shooting from deep in his opening game of the season, and never looked back.

Milan Momcilovic has taken shooting to other-worldly levels

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts after a three-point shot against Houston during the first half in the3 Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 16, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The junior hits 3.7 threes per game and shoots at an unreal 50.7% clip. He has hit 6+ threes six times this season, and has hit as many as eight in a game.

When it comes to debating on the best shooters in the country, it’s not close. Not only does Momcilovic rank second in 3-point makes per game, but he also ranks first in percentage, being the only person at 50% or higher.

Now the question is: Is Momcilovic having the best 3-point shooting season in college basketball history?

There are a few contestants. Stephen Curry of Davidson, Chris Lofton of Tennessee, Tony Bennett of Green Bay, and, of course, Milan Momcilovic of Iowa State.

Curry, often known as the greatest shooter in basketball history, was a star in college. He led Davidson to one of the best Cinderella stories of the century back in 2008, and was by far their best player.

Milan Momcilovic facing competition for best shooting season

Jan 24, 2017; Davidson, NC, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry speaks at halftime after the student section was renamed honoring him during the game against the Duquesne Dukes at McKillop Court at John M. Belk Arena. Davidson defeated Duquesne 74-60. | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

In his best season, he shot 43.9% from three on 4.5 makes per game. The numbers are comparable to Momcilovic's, but clearly less.

Lofton, a dominant Tennessee guard back in the early 2000’s, is another contestant. His ability to shoot the ball was unmatched as he dominated the SEC. However, his number of 3.8 makes per game on 43.7% 3-point shooting is not on the same level as the Cyclone star.

Finally, Bennett, who is better known for his stint as the head coach at Virginia, was actually a phenomenal college basketball player. In his junior season, he averaged 2.6 makes at 53.3%.

In his senior season, he hit 3.2 a game at 51.1%. Regardless, Momcilovic’s makes overshadow Bennett’s, and with percentages so similar, Momcilovic has to get the edge.

Milan Momcilovic breaks Dedric Willoughby for the single season three-point record.



This was the new record at 103, he's now at 104 (and counting.) pic.twitter.com/a67VFa6pnS — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) February 25, 2026

Cyclone fans are watching history. The greatest single-season shooter in college basketball history is taking the court at Hilton Coliseum. But now he has one big goal: a Final Four appearance and a National Championship.

After four 3-pointers against the Utah Utes to make program history, Momcilovic and Iowa State are set to take on No. 16 Texas Tech, where Momcilovic hopes to continue to prove himself yet again.