Where does Iowa State basketball rank in the first Jay Bilas Index for the 2024-25 season?
Jay Bilas spends a lot of time and effort ranking the best college basketball teams in the country. The long-time analyst produces what he calls The Bilas Index yearly, and the Iowa State basketball team is featured in the first edition.
The Cyclones, coming off another strong season, are slotted at No. 6 in the latest release. They are one of five Big 12 Conference teams to earn a spot in the Top 10, with six more situated between 11-68.
Bilas says “Don’t be surprised when Iowa State makes a run in the NCAA Tournament. The Cyclones are ready” behind the likes of returning players Tamin Lipsey, Keshon Gilbert, Curtis Jones and Milan Momcilovic.
Cyclone head coach TJ Otzelberger has done an incredible job since his arrival in finding the right transfers to bring in. This year, he signed Dishon Jackson from Charlotte, Brandton Chatfield from Seattle and Nate Heise from Northern Iowa. All three bring key pieces to the team including long-range shooting and hard-nosed defense.
Bilas compares this Iowa State team to another Final Four contender in Houston, saying “The Cyclones are a lot like Houston in how hard they play and how hard they are to play against.” The Cougars are fourth in the index.
Kansas checks in as the highest-ranked Big 12 team at No. 3 behind two-time defending national champion Connecticut and Alabama. Baylor is sixth and Arizona is ninth.
The other league programs within the 68-team field include Cincinnati (20), BYU (28), Kansas State (29), Texas Tech (31), TCU (49) and UCF (65).
