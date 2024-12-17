Iowa State Cyclones

Where is Iowa State ranked in the latest AP Poll Top 25 for women’s basketball?

Following another loss, the Iowa State women have dropped out of the AP Poll Top 25

Dana Becker

The Iowa State women fell from the AP Poll Top 25 following a loss last week to Iowa.
The Iowa State women fell from the AP Poll Top 25 following a loss last week to Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa State women no longer find themselves ranked ahead of a showdown with Connecticut.

Despite closing out last week with an 87-55 victory over Eastern Illinois, the Cyclones (9-3) could not survive a road loss to in-state rival Iowa, who is ranked 22nd this week. 

Iowa State will have the chance to really make a statement on Tuesday night when they take on No. 4 Connecticut, who suffered its first loss last week to Notre Dame and dropped two spots. 

UCLA remained No. 1, receiving 30 of the 32 first-place votes. Defending national champion South Carolina is second followed by the Irish, the Huskies and LSU rounding out the Top 5. 

Texas, USC, Maryland, Duke and Oklahoma complete the Top 10 with Big 12 schools TCU, Kansas State and West Virginia all ranked. 

The Horned Frogs are 12th followed by the Wildcats and Mountaineers. All three have one loss on the season. 

Leading the way for the Cyclones this year is sophomore Audi Crooks, who is averaging just under 22 points with eight rebounds per game. Addy Brown is at 14.5 points and seven rebounds with Emily Ryan averaging eight points and seven assists per game.

Below is the latest AP Poll Top 25 for women’s basketball:

Women’s College Basketball AP Poll Top 25

(Dec. 16, 2024)

1. UCLA (30)

2. South Carolina (1)

3. Notre Dame (1)

4. Connecticut

5. LSU

6. Texas

7. USC

8. Maryland

9. Duke

10. Oklahoma

11. Ohio State

12. TCU

13. Kansas State

14. West Virginia

15. Michigan State

16. Kentucky

17. Georgia Tech

18. Tennessee

19. North Carolina

20. Michigan

21. NC State

22. Iowa

23. Nebraska

24. California

25. Ole Miss

Others receiving votes: Alabama 51; Iowa State 33; Illinois 28; Utah 15; Vanderbilt 14; South Dakota State 9; Richmond 5; Creighton 4; Oklahoma State 3; Harvard 3; Mississippi State 1.

Dropped from rankings: Iowa State (18).

More Iowa State & Big 12 Analysis

* Did the Iowa State men move in the latest AP Poll Top 25?

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball