Where is Iowa State ranked in the latest AP Poll Top 25 for women’s basketball?
The Iowa State women no longer find themselves ranked ahead of a showdown with Connecticut.
Despite closing out last week with an 87-55 victory over Eastern Illinois, the Cyclones (9-3) could not survive a road loss to in-state rival Iowa, who is ranked 22nd this week.
Iowa State will have the chance to really make a statement on Tuesday night when they take on No. 4 Connecticut, who suffered its first loss last week to Notre Dame and dropped two spots.
UCLA remained No. 1, receiving 30 of the 32 first-place votes. Defending national champion South Carolina is second followed by the Irish, the Huskies and LSU rounding out the Top 5.
Texas, USC, Maryland, Duke and Oklahoma complete the Top 10 with Big 12 schools TCU, Kansas State and West Virginia all ranked.
The Horned Frogs are 12th followed by the Wildcats and Mountaineers. All three have one loss on the season.
Leading the way for the Cyclones this year is sophomore Audi Crooks, who is averaging just under 22 points with eight rebounds per game. Addy Brown is at 14.5 points and seven rebounds with Emily Ryan averaging eight points and seven assists per game.
Below is the latest AP Poll Top 25 for women’s basketball:
Women’s College Basketball AP Poll Top 25
(Dec. 16, 2024)
1. UCLA (30)
2. South Carolina (1)
3. Notre Dame (1)
4. Connecticut
5. LSU
6. Texas
7. USC
8. Maryland
9. Duke
10. Oklahoma
11. Ohio State
12. TCU
13. Kansas State
14. West Virginia
15. Michigan State
16. Kentucky
17. Georgia Tech
18. Tennessee
19. North Carolina
20. Michigan
21. NC State
22. Iowa
23. Nebraska
24. California
25. Ole Miss
Others receiving votes: Alabama 51; Iowa State 33; Illinois 28; Utah 15; Vanderbilt 14; South Dakota State 9; Richmond 5; Creighton 4; Oklahoma State 3; Harvard 3; Mississippi State 1.
Dropped from rankings: Iowa State (18).