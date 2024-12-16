AP Poll: Where does Iowa State basketball rank following win over Iowa?
The Iowa State basketball team capped off another perfect week this past Sunday, keeping them ranked third in the latest AP Poll Top 25.
After besting in-state rival Iowa with a thrilling come-from-behind performance, the Cyclones (9-1) handled Omaha. Next up for Iowa State will be the final non-conference game of the season when they take host Morgan State Sunday inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.
The Cyclones have won six straight since a loss to No. 2 Auburn at the Maui Invitational last month. They are averaging just over 87 points per game while allowing just 65 a night.
Following the game vs. Morgan State, it will be Big 12 Conference play for TJ Otzelberger and Iowa State. They close out 2024 at Colorado before ringing in the new year with home games vs. Baylor and Utah.
A showdown with Kansas looms on Wednesday, Jan. 15 in Ames with the Cyclones heading to Lawrence, Kan. in February.
Tennessee received 50 of the 62 first-place votes to remain No. 1 this week followed by the Tigers, Cyclones, Kentucky, Duke, Alabama, Florida, Kansas, Marquette and Oregon. Iowa State owns a win over Marquette this year.
Other ranked Big 12 teams besides ISU and Kansas include Houston and Cincinnati. The Cougars remained at No. 15 while the Bearcats climbed three spots to No. 19.
Baylor, West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Arizona State are all receiving votes from the Big 12.
Here is the latest AP Poll Top 25 for the week of Dec. 16:
College Basketball AP Poll Top 25
(Dec. 16, 2024)
1. Tennessee (50)
2. Auburn (12)
3. Iowa State
4. Kentucky
5. Duke
6. Alabama
7. Florida
8. Kansas
9. Marquette
10. Oregon
11. Connecticut
12. Texas A&M
13. Gonzaga
14. Oklahoma
15. Houston
16. Purdue
17. Ole Miss
18. UCLA
19. Cincinnati
20. Michigan State
21. Memphis
22. Dayton
23. San Diego State
24. Michigan
25. Clemson
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 158; Arkansas 151; Missouri 120; Baylor 115; Illinois 70; Drake 52; St. John’s 50; Utah State 48; Pittsburgh 28; Maryland 24; West Virginia 19; Wisconsin 18; Oklahoma State 16; Arizona State 14; Creighton 12; North Carolina 9; Penn State 8; Indiana 7; Texas 3; St. Bonaventure 2.
Dropped from rankings: Wisconsin 20; Mississippi State 25.
