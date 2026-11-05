Why Iowa State Basketball Needs Jamarion Batemon To Be a Star

No start could have been worse for the Iowa State Cyclones.

In the first game of their hyped 2026-27 season, they lost to the Memphis Tigers despite being a sizable favorite. The team didn’t look good at all, both offensively and defensively.

The blame was spread out around the team and the program. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger didn’t prepare them well enough. Star Tamin Lipsey didn’t lead the team. Center Blake Buchanan didn’t hold the team together defensively. But no one got more blame than guard Jamarion Batemon.

Batemon had a fantastic true freshman season with the Cyclones. He averaged 6.6 points per game, hitting 1.5 3-pointers a night and shooting 37% from long range. He was also great defensively, providing a 3-and-D archetype that Iowa State needed and was looking for.

Iowa State needs more from Jamarion Batemon

Iowa State guard Jamarion Batemon (1) speaks with members of the media during the university's men's basketball media day at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune/USA Today Network). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But this year was supposed to be different. Many expected Batemon to take a massive leap in scoring, as well as get more shots up overall. Throughout the offseason and preseason, it looked like he could be one of the primary scorers on the team.

That was until opening night, when Batemon couldn’t put the ball in the basket. In 26 minutes played, he didn’t score a single point, going 0-for-6 from the field and 0-for-4 from the 3-point range.

Not only was it disappointing that Batemon couldn’t hit his shots, but it felt like his head wasn’t in the game. He didn’t have the space he usually has or the confidence to take the big shot. It feels like the star pressure may be getting to him just a bit.

Batemon is incredibly important to this basketball team. He needs to be the scorer that everyone is hoping for, consistently making 3-pointers. The guy who can make the big shot in the big moment. Someone who gets stops defensively and works better with his team. But most importantly, will show up as a leader

Because the reality is, Batemon can do all of these things. In fact, he’s proven it time and time again. The question is whether he can do it when all the eyes are on him.

The Cyclones play their home opener at Hilton Coliseum this Friday, Nov. 6, against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. The sophomore guard will look to prove to himself, his teammates, and the fanbase that he’s worthy of being one of the star players on the team this year.