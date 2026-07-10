Why Iowa State Basketball Should Worry About T.J. Otzelberger Potentially Leaving

The Iowa State Cyclones had some major news on Friday with the announcement that Athletic Director Jamie Pollard will be transitioning toward retirement next year.

As the Cyclones start to prepare for the football season and are coming off another very successful run in the NCAA Tournament, the program has seen a ton of growth in recent years.

On the football side of things, Iowa State has been a much better program in the last decade, and a lot of credit for that should go to head coach Matt Campbell. Furthermore, on the basketball side of things, T.J. Otzelberger has helped create a level of success for the program on the hardwood.

However, overseeing it all has been Pollard for many years, and he deserves a lot of the credit for the improvements and expansion of the top programs for Iowa State. Even though college sports have changed a lot in recent years, the Cyclones have been able to put a good product on both the football field and the basketball court.

With Pollard set to retire and leave, it will create an interesting question about who will take over. Furthermore, with Otzelberger being close to Pollard, his future with the program will be worth monitoring.

Otzelberger’s Future Becomes a Bit Uncertain

Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard announces his retirement after this year.



Which means keep an eye on TJ Otzelberger …. Because one of the main reasons he has been loyal to Iowa state is his relationship to Pollard.



I’m not saying Otzelberger will leave for anything - but maybe… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 10, 2026

After seeing Campbell recently get poached from the football program to the Penn State Nittany Lions, there was a lot of concern that Otzelberger might also leave the program following a strong campaign last year.

However, he reaffirmed his commitment to the program and shut down the rumors of potentially heading to the North Carolina Tar Heels. However, with his Athletic Director set to leave, it will be interesting to see how loyal to the Cyclones he will be.

Since coming to Iowa State, Otzelberger has been able to emerge as one of the top coaches in the country. Programs would certainly love to have him, but with success so far with the Cyclones, there likely hasn’t been much of a reason to leave.

However, if a big program comes in with a large financial offer, it might be enough to sway the talented head coach. The relationship between Pollard and Otzelberger is seemingly a really strong one, and it will be interesting to see who the replacement is going to be.

With football coach Jimmy Rogers being new, it should be Otzelberger who the program is a bit worried about leaving.