Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard Announces Retirement

The Iowa State Cyclones athletic department has undergone some massive changes in the last year.

Football head coach Matt Campbell departed the program after 10 years to accept the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. The women’s gymnastics team folded, but it was announced that women’s wrestling would be taking its place.

Those were just the most recent happenings under athletic director Jamie Pollard, and it could very well be the last big decision he has to make. That is because he has announced his retirement after a 22-year career leading the 18 different athletic programs offered at Iowa State.

"My wife, Ellen, and I look forward to the next chapter in our life's journey," said Pollard, via the team’s official website, "and it is important to us that we transition now, while we are both healthy and young, so we can fully enjoy our retirement years. I am grateful to President Cook for allowing me to share this news now and hopefully it will allow the university plenty of time to properly transition new leadership to our department during a transformational time in college athletics.

Jamie Pollard announces retirement from Iowa State

Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard speaks to the crowd during the introduction of the university’s 34th head football coach, Jimmy Rogers, on Dec. 8, 2025, at Iowa State University in Ames, IA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“When we moved to Ames in 2005, we did not anticipate the impact being a Cyclone would have on our family," he added. "The personal and professional opportunities our family has experienced during the past 21 years have been truly amazing."

Pollard was the longest-tenured active Power 4 Athletics Director in the country. His retirement will take effect on June 30, 2027, unless a new athletics director is in place before that point.

The search for his replacement will begin later this year, in the fall.

So much was accomplished during his 22 years in Ames. Several of the athletic programs have been taken to new heights under his leadership, with Pollard being lauded for the innovation and passionate leadership he provided to the university.

Jamie Pollard, Iowa State’s Endowed Cyclone Director of Athletics announces retirement >> pic.twitter.com/1DEkw0tSBS — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) July 10, 2026

There was a real focus on both parts of being a student-athlete, with Iowa State achieving multiple academic breakthroughs and records during the 2025-26 academic year, and a continued emphasis on the classroom.

"Jamie Pollard's bold vision has produced the most sustained period of academic and athletic excellence in Iowa State's Athletics history, and Cyclones everywhere are incredibly grateful for his leadership, passion and dedication to our university," said ISU President David Cook. "His leadership has established a culture that has elevated our athletics program academically and athletically to incredible heights while continuing to be a loyal advocate for our student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

With Pollard at the helm of the athletic department, the Cyclones have won 24 Big 12 team titles across eight different sports. The men’s basketball team qualified for 12 NCAA tournaments, with the women’s team making 17. There were also 11 bowl game appearances and 24 individual NCAA champions.

Whoever takes over the job from Pollard is going to have some massive shoes to fill.