Winter Storm Fern Causes Start Time Change for Iowa State Against Oklahoma State

The Iowa State Cyclones were able to get back into the win column in their last game, defeating the UCF Knights at Hilton Coliseum 87-57 to snap their two-game losing streak.

Now 17-2 on the year, they will be looking to keep the positive momentum going when they head to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Jan. 24. This will be the second time the teams match up this season.

The Cyclones have lost two straight Big 12 road games to the Kansas Jayhawks and Cincinnati Bearcats, a streak they would love to snap. Originally, the game was scheduled to start at 4 p.m ET/3 p.m CT, but the school has announced a change to when tip-off will occur.

Because of inclement weather that is supposed to hit the southern portion of the United States from Winter Storm Fern, the start time has been moved up. Tip-off is now scheduled for 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT.

When time does Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State start?

Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise (0) drives with the ball around Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Jaylen Curry (0) during the second half in the Big-12 men’s basketball on Jan. 10, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The game will still be airing on Peacock, as well as on CBS Sports Network, for any fans who are looking to tune in via streaming or on television.

Iowa State and Oklahoma State faced off for the first time this season on Jan. 10 at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones came away with an 83-71 victory, pulling away a little in the second half in a game that was much more competitive than many people thought it would be.

A balanced scoring effort was put forth by Iowa State with its entire starting five in double-figures. Leading the way was Joshua Jefferson with 19 points, followed by 18 from Milan Momcilovic.

Getting repeat impact performances like that would certainly help the Cyclones snap their two-game road losing streak. Improved play from the second unit would also help after Nate Heise was the only reserve to reach double-digit minutes played.

Slowing down Cowboys forward Parsa Fallah should also be a point of emphasis for head coach T.J. Otzelberger. He scored a game-high 21 points two weeks ago when the teams met in Ames.

Anthony Roy also had a big game from the perimeter. He knocked down five of 12 3-point attempts en route to 19 points scored. Iowa State has to make sure they don’t lose him, or else he can heat up quickly shooting the ball.

The Cyclones need to be ready for a motivated Oklahoma State squad that has lost three out of its last four games, a downturn that was started by none other than Iowa State.

