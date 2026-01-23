Iowa State Star Putting Together Best Shooting Season in College Basketball History

There are a lot of reasons that the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has made history this season.

Their 16-0 start was the best the program has ever seen, reaching No. 2 in the AP Poll. Now with a 17-2 record, they still remain a top 10 team in the country and one of the few legitimate national championship contenders.

One of the driving forces behind the team’s success has been the shooting of Milan Momcilovic. He may not be in the running for awards and accolades as much as his teammates Joshua Jefferson and Tamin Lipsey, but he is as important to their success as any player.

The sharpshooting junior is a one-man wrecking crew from the perimeter on the offensive side of the ball. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger challenged him to increase his 3-point volume to help offset the loss of the team’s leading scorers from last season, Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert.

Milan Momcilovic has stepped up with his 3-point shooting

Jan 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) shoots as Baylor Bears guard Obi Agbim (5) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Momcilovic has answered the call, attempting a career-high 7.3 3-pointers per game. He already has 139 through 19 games, which is only 31 attempts away from his career high set as a freshman with 170.

What is truly remarkable about the increase in volume is that his efficiency has skyrocketed. Normally, more attempts will negatively impact a player’s shooting percentages. That has not been the case with Momciloivc, who is putting together what could go down as the best shooting season in college basketball history.

He currently leads men’s college basketball, making 54.0% of his attempts. His 75 makes are also the most in the nation.

As shared by Alex Gookin on X, through Jan. 20, there were 13 other players in the country who were shooting at least 50% on 3-pointers, along with Momcilovic. However, they weren’t in the same galaxy when it comes to volume.

There are 14 players in college basketball who are shooting 50+% from three. Milan Momcilovic has made more threes (75) than any of the other 13 have even attempted (highest is 71).



The gap between the best shooter in college basketball and #2 is the size of the Grand Canyon. pic.twitter.com/OyYSVsNhIh — Alex Gookin (@_AlexGookin) January 21, 2026

The Iowa State star’s 75 makes were more than anyone on the list had even attempted through Jan. 20. Momcilovic has nearly doubled up the next closest person in attempts on the list, with Zane Nelson of the Denver Pioneers having 71 attempts through that date.

Based on his current pace with 3.9 makes per game, he is going to shatter the Cyclones' single-season record, which is 102. He should reach that mark before the regular season is over, at which point he will have his eyes on climbing the all-time single-season leaderboard for makes.

Had the season ended right now, his 53.95% on 3-point attempts would be fourth all-time.

Only Nick Masterson of the Kennesaw State Owls with 54.09% during the 2016-17 season, Markus Howard of the Marquette Golden Eagles with 54.67%, also in the 2016-17 campaign, and Micah Mason of the Duquesne Dukes with 56.03% during the 2013-14 campaign are ahead of him right now.

Nostalgia is a hilarious drug.



There's a thread on our @cyclonefanatic forums called "Is Milan Our Greatest Shooter Ever?"



While I appreciate the discussion, there's not a debate. Jeff Grayer, Tyrus McGee, Dedric Willoughby, Naz Mitrou-Long, Jake Sullivan and Fred Hoiberg were… pic.twitter.com/SIKwRpjAcX — Jake Brend (@JakeBrendTV) January 22, 2026

However, a strong argument could be made for Momcilovic’s season, should he keep up this pace, going down as the best ever. He has already made more than Mason did, who had only 65 in his record-setting campaign.

Howard connected on 82 attempts and Masterson led the way with 86. The volume and efficiency that Momcilovic is combining for this season are truly like nothing that has ever been seen previously.

His shooting is what has him on the radar of NBA scouts and teams, moving up the board and NBA mock drafts.

