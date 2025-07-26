49ers' Brock Purdy Receives Major George Kittle Update
San Francisco 49ers quarterback and former Iowa State star Brock Purdy is gaining more chemistry with his tight end, George Kittle. This offseason, Purdy bought a house in Nashville, Tennessee, making it easier to get to Kittle's compound for extra training.
“With Brock down there, it’s really fun,” Kittle said. “They give us a list of routes that they want us to focus on, and for us to be able to run 20, 30, 40 routes, two to three days a week, that helps me. So when we get back and we show up here, it’s not like we are running routes for the first time and have that rust.”
Kittle is coming off a great 2024 season, where he hauled in 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns.
“Obviously, got some work with Kittle, Mason Pline,” Purdy said. “Obviously at George’s place it’s just a bunch of tight ends and everything, but really good work that we got, so I was excited about that.”
Kittle has been Purdy's top target since he became the starting quarterback. In the 2024 season, Purdy completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
Purdy has been an efficient passer since his time with the Cyclones. In his senior season with Iowa State, Purdy completed 71.7 percent of his passes for 3,188 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
With the extra offseason work, Purdy and Kittle have strengthened their connection, and they should have a great 2025 season.
