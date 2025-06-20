Former Iowa State QB Brock Purdy Earns Major Endorsement From 49ers’ Veteran Leader
Former Iowa State Cyclone Brock Purdy has more than his fair share of doubters. It comes with the territory as the first Mr. Irrelevant to find any success as a starting quarterback in the NFL. But as the noise from those doubters picked up following his recent contract extension, his teammates have had his back.
No endorsement may be more important than that of his left tackle, three-time All-Pro Trent Williams.
"It's super, super fulfilling just to watch a guy like Brock. When you talk about a Cinderella story, I think this is the epitome of that," Williams said during San Francisco’s minicamps. "Guy's going from making a few hundred thousand a year to making fifty million a year is astronomical.
"It couldn't have happened to a better guy. He is the guy for this team. He is the guy for this franchise."
Williams is currently the highest-paid player for the 49ers. He’s set to earn over $20 million this year protecting Purdy’s blind side. Purdy himself will earn just over $9 million in 2025 (the $50 million per year stuff kicks in next year), looking to make Williams’ efforts worth it.
With the shiny new contract in hand, though, there’s certainly more pressure on Purdy to deliver for San Francisco. Even Athlon Sports mentioned him in a recent article on quarterbacks who need to win a Super Bowl soon.
Purdy has been there before, and he certainly has time to achieve that lofty goal. But his left tackle is turning 37 before the new season kicks off. Williams may have another four seasons left on his contract, but three of them are void years after 2026. His career clock is ticking nonetheless, and a Super Bowl ring would help cement his status as a future Hall of Famer.
But that’s all the more reason it’s so impressive that Williams gave an honest public endorsement of his quarterback. If Williams thinks Purdy can get him that one last accolade to bookmark his impressive career, then few other opinions should matter to the young quarterback.