Iowa State Legend Earns Encouraging NFL MVP Outlook for One Simple Reason
A couple of years ago, Iowa State Cyclones legend Brock Purdy was one of the most unlikely NFL MVP candidates imaginable.
Purdy was selected with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and yet, one year into his professional career with the San Francisco 49ers, he finished fourth in MVP voting after throwing for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while leading the league with a 113 passer rating.
Most importantly, Purdy led the 49ers all the way to a Super Bowl appearance, where he lost an overtime heartbreaker to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The 24-year-old definitely took a bit of a step back in 2024, as the injury-riddled Niners went 6-11 and missed the playoffs entirely, but Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports actually feels like Purdy could rebound and contend for an MVP award once again next season.
Why? Because of San Francisco's painfully easy schedule.
"Mostly MVP races are decided late in the season, and Purdy has an incredibly soft final stretch to the season," Schwab wrote. "There's not one game the 49ers can't win over the last eight weeks, and they don't face a single defense that should scare anyone. Even better for Purdy, three of the games are in prime time. Nobody's MVP case has ever been hurt by winning games on Sunday or Monday night late in the season."
Last year, Purdy finished with 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 picks. Yes, he posted a respectable passer rating of 96.1, but he was clearly not the same player he was the season prior. That amplified the same old "system quarterback" takes that bombarded Purdy throughout much of 2023, but perhaps the Iowa State product can bounce back and silence his critics once again in 2025.
The Queens Creek, Az. native spent four seasons with the Cyclones between 2018 and 2021, pacing the Big 12 in passing yardage twice throughout his tenure at Ames.
