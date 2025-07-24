Former Iowa State Star Georges Niang Gave Head-Turning Analogy For Kristaps Porzingis Trade
Forward Georges Niang played for Iowa State Basketball from 2012-2016. In his 138 games for the team, he averaged 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. He accumulated many different awards and accolades from Big 12 Freshman of the Year, to multiple 1st, 2nd, and 3rd All Big-12 Teams, he was an All American, and even won the Karl Malone Award which is awarded to the best power forward in the nation.
Beyond the obvious pick of Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who went to the NBA Finals this season, Niang may be the most notable Cyclones player in the NBA.
While he may not be the player he was in college, averaging just 7.4 points and 2.5 rebounds over his nine year career, Niang still brings enough to his squads that makes him a valuable asset. In the 2024-25 campaign, he split his season between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks after a deadline trade deal sent him to Atlanta.
He had the best scoring year of his career, averaging 9.9 points per game including 12.1 points with the Hawks.
In an offseason move that made some noise, Niang was sent to the Boston Celtics in a 3-way trade that involved the Celtics sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks, presumably due to the Celtics title hopes taking a step back when Jayson Tatum tore his achilles in the playoffs this past season.
Niang recently appeared on former Miami Heat teammates Mike Miller and Udonis Haslem's podcast "The OG's" and spoke on the situation, giving a rather self-aware take about the Celtics trading Porzingis and bringing him on the roster.
“You know, I'm a Boston kid. I then get traded for Kristaps Porzingis — which, you know how tough Boston fans are. They don’t give a s--- if I’m from Boston or not,” Niang said. “You just took our unicorn and replaced it with a minivan. Get the f--- outta here.’ I’m like public enemy No. 1. They’re like, ‘What is this? This ain’t shiny. It’s got scratches on it, man.”
Speaking further on what it means to be in Boston and how quick the tide can change with some of the most notorious fans in all of sports, along with his mindset after the trade, he continued, “You don’t want to be in Boston losing, that’s for sure. What can I do this summer? Can I come in, in the best shape that I’m in, and also mentor, and kind of teach, and also learn — because they’ve won championships. And kind of dial all that into one, and focus every day on how can I win the day, and then win games.”
Only time will tell how the trade turns out for Boston and Niang, but the former Cyclone is clearly aware of the situation he has been put in.