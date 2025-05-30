Former Iowa State Star Tyrese Haliburton Vows Bounce-Back After Tough Game 5 Loss to Knicks
Former Iowa State Cyclones star Tyrese Haliburton has been the heart of the Indiana Pacers' playoff push. Still, in Thursday’s pivotal Game 5 against the New York Knicks, he struggled under the spotlight.
With a chance to punch a ticket to the NBA Finals, Haliburton, who dazzled just two days earlier with a historic 32-point, 15-assist, 12-rebound, zero-turnover masterpiece, couldn’t recapture that magic in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks’ suffocating defense, led by Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, held Haliburton to just eight points on 2-of-6 shooting, with six assists and two rebounds in a 111-94 loss. He didn’t score his first bucket until nearly halfway through the third quarter.
“Yeah, rough night for me,” Haliburton admitted postgame. “I’ve got to be better.”
Haliburton’s performance was symbolic of Indiana’s broader struggles. The usually dynamic pick-and-roll attack sputtered, and the team’s pace, something Haliburton controls masterfully, never found rhythm. The Knicks took advantage, with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns combining for 56 points to force a Game 6.
I thought they did a better job on the margins,” said Haliburton. “We turned the ball over too much. We didn’t rebound to our ability like we’ve shown this series. When you do those two things against these guys, in a game that comes down to so many possessions, it’s tough. It’s tough.
“We gotta be better as a group, and our pace has to be better. That starts with me. I’ve got to be better. As a group, we’ve shown success in these playoffs, and this was a rough showing.”
Despite the off night, the pride of Iowa State remains central to Indiana’s red-hot playoff run. Just five years removed from Ames, Haliburton has become one of the NBA’s elite guards and a player who’s resurrected excitement for Pacers basketball.
“We were up 3-1. Their season is on the line,” Haliburton said of the Knicks. “They had to do everything they could to win, and they did. They did a great job of that, and now it’s on us to respond in Game 6.”