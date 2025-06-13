Former Iowa State Stars Get Major Endorsement From NFL GM
Two former Iowa State Cyclones are making a strong first impression with their new NFL team. Houston Texans rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel received a shoutout from general manager Nick Cesario for their impressive work ethic on Thursday’s edition of the Payne & Pendergast radio show on Houston’s Sports Radio 610.
“ [The] Iowa State kids have come in here and done a really good job as well,” Cesario said. “I mean the weight room is right outside of DeMeco and my office and one day we kinda look around and you hear a bunch of noise, and you got the jugs machine set up in the weight room, and you got Higgins and Noel with their helmets on catching balls off the jugs, basically after their meetings or after practice, you know. Just because they’re trying to work on their craft and they’re trying to get better.”
Coming through the Iowa State program, Higgins and Noel likely know just as well as anyone that hard work is the pathway to developing as a player. Noel was a three-star prospect out of high school, and Higgins was just a two-star, but both have found themselves in an exciting position together in the NFL. Based on the story their GM told, they aren’t going to squander the opportunity.
“We didn’t have to tell them anything; they’re doing that on their own,” Cesario said. “I mean, so, I’d say that’s a good place to start. And those are the things you have to do in order to be a successful football player.”
While Noel has missed time on the practice field, Higgins is already turning heads as he builds chemistry with his new quarterback, C.J. Stroud. Higgins, as a second-round pick, figures to have a clearer path to the starting lineup opposite of star wideout Nico Collins in an offense hoping to find more consistency after a bumpy 2024 season. Still, Noel will get his looks, especially while the Texans await the return of injured star receiver Tank Dell.
In their final season with the Cyclones, Higgins and Noel combined for 167 receptions, 2,377 yards, and 17 touchdowns. They won’t be easy figures for the Cyclones to replace, but if head coach Matt Campbell helped instill such an admirable work ethic in these two, don’t discount the idea that he could do it again with the wideouts currently on his roster.