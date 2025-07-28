Former Iowa State Football Standout Dubbed Player to Avoid in 2025
The New York Jets should want to feed Breece Hall, who will be entering his fourth season in the NFL out of Iowa State, all he can handle in 2025, especially given the unknown at quarterback. Justin Fields is set to start the season at the position, but he's yet to truly prove himself as a dynamic threat to defenses. The former first-round pick could revamp his career, which would also be impactful for Hall.
While Fields has the potential, getting Hall going early and often should be something the Jets find value in trying to do. The ground game has the ability to open everything up, and Hall has the talent to make players miss and create big players for New York.
When it comes to fantasy football, one of the most talked-about aspects of the upcoming football season, does Hall hold value? Fantasy Pros would argue against drafting Hall this season, especially with all the unknowns regarding the New York offense. He was among the three players that the staff said to avoid. Why? It is far more about his situation than his talent.
"Hall is a talented back, and I generally don’t like fading talented players because of seemingly worrisome situations," Pat Fitzmaurice said.
It is a worrisome situation, and there's no getting around that. Hall went for 876 yards and chipped in 483 receiving as well last season, both down from a solid 2023 campaign. He saw his yards per carry dip from 4.5 to 4.2 as well, which ideal as his carries could again be limited if the Jets struggle as a whole offensively.
Fantasy Pros has his current average draft position (ADP) around No. 33, sitting as a top-15 back. Placing him at the beginning of the third round, Hall certainly isn't being slept on and could end up being a championship-winning stud for teams draft around then.