Iowa State Legend Tyrese Haliburton Receives Major Personal News on Monday
The Indiana Pacers will get a fierce fan back in the stands for Game 4 in the Eastern Conference Finals. John Haliburton will be able to attend games again after a confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier in the postseason. Haliburton was formed to miss eight games after the situation, which went viral.
As for Tyrese, who was a legend with the Iowa State Cyclones, while it might not matter much for his on-court play, it will certainly add a level to his confidence. After having the Knicks right where they wanted them heading into the fourth quarter, the Pacers weren't able to crawl away the victory in Game 3, so the extra motivation with Haliburton in the stands court certainly help the Pacers star.
Haliburton had a down game on Sunday, scoring just 20 points in 37 minutes. In the first game of the series, he put up 31 points on 12-for-23 shooting, so the ability to score at will is certainly there. Hopefully he finds that with his dad in the stands.
That said, the report of John being able to come back for Game 4 came from ESPN's Shams Charania, who shared it on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Unfortunately, for Tyrese, John won't be courtside, but at least being in the arena will undoubtedly help you'd have to imagine, especially coming off a tough loss. That said, the Pacers will be home against for Game 4 and then take to the road for Game 5.
Game 4 is set for 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night. With a trip to the NBA Finals on the line, expect the Pacers to look to defend home court. If they don't, they'll have to go back to Madison Square Garden and win either Game 5 or 7 to advance.
Game 4 is going to be and Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with John on it, will be rocking.