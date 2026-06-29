Nets Trade Has Put Joshua Jefferson Behind Eight Ball To Start Career

Iowa State Cyclones fans had to be excited when they heard the name of one of their own, Joshua Jefferson, coming off the board in the 2026 NBA Draft.

With the No. 28 overall pick, he was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves. But, because of a trade they completed ahead of the draft, Jefferson is instead heading to the Brooklyn Nets, who acquired the rights to that selection along with Julius Randle.

Getting drafted was a dream come true for Jefferson. However, he is in a tough spot because he was selected with a pick that was traded. As a result of that, there are limitations on the contact that he can have with the Nets.

In a recent meeting with local media, shared by Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required), the former Iowa State star shared some insight on being picked by a team and having to wear their hat despite knowing he won’t be suiting up for them.

Joshua Jefferson not yet able to participate with Nets

Mar 26, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) warms up during a practice session ahead of the midwest regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | David Banks-Imagn Images

“When I got picked, they have a Timberwolves hat up there because legally they can’t switch it over. The Timberwolves are the one that calls in the pick for the Nets, so then that happened and I’m still not able to put on the hat. The Nets had to call the lawyers and stuff before I can even put the hat on. That happened like 30 to 40 minutes after I was drafted,” Jefferson said.

Despite the hecticness of being part of a trade, it was a wonderful moment getting to see Jefferson go up on stage and shake hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Despite not being invited to the green room, the Cyclones star decided to attend the draft in Brooklyn and then ended up being selected by the hometown team.

Jefferson knows that he will be suiting up for the Nets eventually, but for now, he cannot have much contact with the team. As a result of being part of the trade, the start of his professional career was somewhat awkward.

He is limited to working out on his own and cannot play in the Sacramento Summer League as a result.

“Right now, I’m doing a lot of one-on-one training and lifting. I can’t play or practice with the summer league team because the trade isn’t finalized yet, so I’m just doing my own thing for the meantime. After we go to Sacramento for the summer league, I’ll be able to play in Vegas. But as of right now, I’m just not able to do pretty much anything with the team,” Jefferson added.

Once the deal is finalized and Jefferson is able to partake in all team activities, his professional career will feel like it is really underway. Brooklyn is going to have a new batch of fans with a dedicated group of Iowa State faithful following one of the best players who has suited up for the program.