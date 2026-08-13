Pacers Game at Iowa State Could Potentially be a Homecoming for Tamin Lipsey
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A major announcement was made involving the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball program, that Hilton Coliseum, their home arena, would be hosting an NBA preseason game next season.
The game will take place on Oct. 7th, 2026, and will be a battle between the Indiana Pacers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Now you may ask why a preseason NBA game would be played in Ames, IA, but there actually are a fair number of reasons. And the first is, of course, Tyrese Haliburton. He spent two years in college playing for the Cyclones, and with a recent rise in popularity of pro players playing at their college, it only made sense for Haliburton to do the same.
Add to that the fact that there is a big Timberwolves fanbase in Iowa, due to both proximity to Minneapolis, MN, and because their G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, play in Des Moines, IA, in a nearby metro area to Ames.
Tamin Lipsey could have HIlton homecoming with Tyrese Haliburton
But people may not realize that it could be a homecoming for another former Iowa State legend. And it’s actually one who graduated just this past year: point guard Tamin Lipsey.
Lipsey grew up in Ames and went to Ames High School before spending four years with the Cyclones. In that time, he averaged double-digit points in three of four seasons, put up no fewer than three assists per game in any of his four years, and was overall the leader and heart of the program for a long period of time.
After reaching the Sweet Sixteen in his senior year in 2025-26, he cemented himself as not just a legend but one of the best players in Iowa State history.
Upon finishing his collegiate career, Lipsey signed with the Pacers, where he appeared in two Summer League games. In his time, he averaged 3.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists. While the numbers aren’t fantastic, he has put himself in a position to potentially make a roster spot with the squad for the upcoming season.
It’s still not confirmed whether Lipsey will be on the roster next season or not, but it would certainly be an unbelievable sight to see. The Ames native, who led his high school to a state championship and his Cyclones to multiple Sweet Sixteens and a Big 12 Championship, could find himself back in his hometown one last time to compete at the highest level of basketball: the NBA.
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Lucca Mazzie is a sports journalist from Menlo Park, CA, and is a part of the Iowa State Class of 2030. He has been in the sports world since his freshman year in high school, where he has worked with a number of websites such as On3/Rivals and On SI, as well as creating a few of his own websites and podcasts. He has covered schools such as Stanford, Michigan State, Saint Mary's, and Fresno State in the past, and looks to continue his work at Iowa State.