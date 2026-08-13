Pacers Game at Iowa State Could Potentially be a Homecoming for Tamin Lipsey

A major announcement was made involving the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball program, that Hilton Coliseum, their home arena, would be hosting an NBA preseason game next season.

The game will take place on Oct. 7th, 2026, and will be a battle between the Indiana Pacers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Now you may ask why a preseason NBA game would be played in Ames, IA, but there actually are a fair number of reasons. And the first is, of course, Tyrese Haliburton. He spent two years in college playing for the Cyclones, and with a recent rise in popularity of pro players playing at their college, it only made sense for Haliburton to do the same.

Add to that the fact that there is a big Timberwolves fanbase in Iowa, due to both proximity to Minneapolis, MN, and because their G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, play in Des Moines, IA, in a nearby metro area to Ames.

Tamin Lipsey could have HIlton homecoming with Tyrese Haliburton

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) controls the ball in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But people may not realize that it could be a homecoming for another former Iowa State legend. And it’s actually one who graduated just this past year: point guard Tamin Lipsey.

Lipsey grew up in Ames and went to Ames High School before spending four years with the Cyclones. In that time, he averaged double-digit points in three of four seasons, put up no fewer than three assists per game in any of his four years, and was overall the leader and heart of the program for a long period of time.

After reaching the Sweet Sixteen in his senior year in 2025-26, he cemented himself as not just a legend but one of the best players in Iowa State history.

HE’S COMING HOME!



Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers will face the Minnesota Timberwolves Oct. 7 at Hilton Coliseum. #Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/fEmHJzJIJl — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) August 12, 2026

Upon finishing his collegiate career, Lipsey signed with the Pacers, where he appeared in two Summer League games. In his time, he averaged 3.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists. While the numbers aren’t fantastic, he has put himself in a position to potentially make a roster spot with the squad for the upcoming season.

It’s still not confirmed whether Lipsey will be on the roster next season or not, but it would certainly be an unbelievable sight to see. The Ames native, who led his high school to a state championship and his Cyclones to multiple Sweet Sixteens and a Big 12 Championship, could find himself back in his hometown one last time to compete at the highest level of basketball: the NBA.