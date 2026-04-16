Iowa State Announce Major Change for Kevin Dresser, Men’s Wrestling

April 16, 2026, is a historic date in Iowa State Cyclones athletics history.

It is the day that they announced their newest sport, women’s wrestling, that will begin during the 2027-28 season in place of women's gymnastics. Alli St. John has been hired as the first head coach of the women’s wrestling program, bringing Iowa State back to 18 sports.

While the introduction of the women’s wrestling team is major news, it isn’t the only change being made. Kevin Dresser, who has been the head coach of the Cyclones men’s wrestling team since February 2017, is moving into a new role as well.

Athletic director Jamie Pollard introduced Dresser as the new director of men’s and women’s wrestling at Iowa State. He is going to be tasked with providing mentorship, leadership and his fundraising acumen to the entire wrestling program.

Kevin Dresser moving into director role for Iowa State

Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard announces Iowa State women’s wrestling program and new wrestling director Kevin Dresser, new men’s head wrestling coach Brent Metcalf, and women’s wrestling head coach Alli St.John during a press conference at Hilton Coliseum on April. 16, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Iowa State University has been so good to me and my family, and I look forward to my new role and the fact that I'm not really going anywhere," Dresser said, via the school’s website. "I am honored for the opportunity Jamie Pollard gave me to coach the Cyclones nine years ago and believe we are handing off the program in great shape to one of the sport's top young coaches in Brent Metcalf.”

Brent Metcalf has some massive shoes to fill, taking over for Dresser, one of the most decorated men’s wrestling coaches ever.

He helped bring the Cyclones back to prominence, where they were when he was on the wrestling team himself as a graduate in 1986. As head coach of Iowa State, Dresser led the team to two top 10 NCAA finishes, a 2024 NCAA team trophy and a 2024 Big 12 title.

Dresser’s got a new gig.

⁰Kevin Dresser Moving to New Role as ISU Director of Men's and Women's Wrestling

⁰📰: https://t.co/M5metpjCmv pic.twitter.com/Gsc2aiXXtg — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) April 16, 2026

When he took over the program, they managed only one point and finished in a tie for 57th in the 2017 NCAA Championships. The program immediately turned things around, similar to what T.J. Otzelberger has done with the men’s basketball team.

Under Dresser’s watch, Iowa State finished below a tie for 27th only once, in his first year back with the program, when they still improved to being in a tie for 45th.

"Kevin has enjoyed a very successful run as a Cyclone and Iowa State will forever be indebted to him for restoring the proud tradition of ISU wrestling," Pollard said. "He and his staff have worked incredibly hard to return our program to national prominence, and we are grateful for his leadership and vision in making that a reality.”

Jamie Pollard tells the story of how the conversation started with Kevin Dresser to embark on this new journey.



Says he could get emotional looking back at 9 years ago when hiring him to be the head coach at Iowa State. pic.twitter.com/qP9XMnuEAO — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) April 16, 2026

With more than 38 years of coaching experience across all levels, there wasn’t a better choice to become the first director of wrestling for the Cyclones.

"Kevin will be a tremendous asset to Coach Metcalf and Coach St. John as they begin their head coaching careers at Iowa State," he added. "His mentorship to them will be invaluable as they build their programs."

The future looks incredibly bright for this new wrestling venture, with Dresser as a main point of contact for Metcalf and St. John.