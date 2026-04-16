Iowa State Announces Formal Addition of Newest Women’s Sport
The Iowa State Cyclones athletic department dropped a bombshell a few weeks ago when it was announced that their women’s gymnastics season was not only coming to a close, but the team would be ceasing operations.
Iowa State was still going to honor the scholarships of any athletes who wanted to remain at the school, a kind gesture in what was an incredibly difficult decision to make. They would still have access to all the amenities they were provided when the team was operating.
Any athlete was free to enter the transfer portal as well, should they want to continue their gymnastics career elsewhere.
From the time that announcement was made, the clock was ticking on finding a new women’s varsity sport. On April 16, the replacement was formally announced: women’s wrestling. That will become the 18th intercollegiate athletics program at the university, joining a rich men's wrestling history.
Women's wrestling introduced as newest sport at Iowa State
During a press conference, athletic director Jamie Pollard introduced Alli St. John as the first-ever head coach of the Cyclones women’s wrestling program.
"Iowa State enjoys a rich wrestling tradition, and we believe the addition of women's wrestling will afford tremendous opportunities for young women not only in Iowa, but around the country, to compete at the highest level in the sport," Pollard said. "This is a great day for wrestling in the state of Iowa and at Iowa State University, and we look forward to growing a program under Coach Alli St. John that will build off the historic success of our men's team.”
Back in 2020, women’s wrestling was identified as an emerging sport for all three levels of the NCAA. The first national championship was held last month in Coralville, Iowa, and there are currently 113 universities that offer women’s wrestling.
Six of them are at the Division I level with the Iowa, Lehigh, Delaware State, Lindenwood, Presbyterian and Sacred Heart. Iowa State will become No. 7, and Kent State announced plans for a women’s wrestling program starting in 2027-28.
The state of Iowa is a hotbed for wrestling, with 15 of the 113 schools that offer the sport being located there.
"Women's wrestling has been an Olympic sport since 2004 and is the fastest-growing sport for young women in our nation," said Rich Bender, USA Wrestling Executive Director.
Women’s wrestling is the first sport being added by the Cyclones since women’s soccer in 1996. Out of the 18 sports offered at the university, 11 of them are women’s and seven of them are men’s.
The first women’s wrestling team at Iowa State will include 10 scholarships and a roster of 30 participants, and the team will get started during the 2027-28 athletic year.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.