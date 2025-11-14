Iowa State Cyclones Basketball Has Had Elite Trio Emerge Early On
The Iowa State Cyclones have started up their basketball season, and there is a lot to like early on for the 16th-ranked team in the nation.
Coming into the year, expectations were once again high for the program. The Cyclones might have been eliminated a bit earlier than they would have liked in March Madness last campaign, but they came into the season with a lot of talent.
So far this year, the early results for the program have been good. Through three games, they are a perfect 3-0, with a statement win coming against the Mississippi State Bulldogs from the SEC. The Big 12 is certainly going to be challenging, but the Cyclones are proving early on that they might have the talent to compete.
While there is a lot of star power in the conference, Iowa State is a veteran group that should be able to hold their own against some of the top teams. So far, one of the reasons for that is that they have quite a bit of depth already on the team and a few players who have been performing well early on.
Talented Trio Has Emerged
With eight players averaging double-digit minutes so far this season, there is some nice depth that has been established early on in the rotation for the Cyclones. However, while depth is necessary, so is having star power that can get the team a bucket when needed.
So far, it has been senior guard Tamin Lipsey who has been leading the way for the team as expected. Good guard play is key to being successful in college basketball, and Iowa State has one of the best in the conference. Lipsey is doing a nice job stuffing the stat sheet with 17.7 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game.
While it has been Lipsey leading the way in the back court, the front court has a couple of talented players as well. Senior Joshua Jefferson is averaging 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Even though those two might be the stars of the team, Milan Momcilovic has emerged as the final part of this talented trio, averaging 15 points per game, and showing a nice improvement from last year.
Overall, this trio is going to be key for the team down the stretch and should be able to help them achieve some great things this year.