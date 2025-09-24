Iowa State Cyclones Must Capitalize in Upcoming Soft Stretch of Schedule
The Iowa State Cyclones are coming off their first bye week of the season and are ready to get back after it in Week 5 against the Arizona Wildcats. The start to the year regarding their travel and scheduling was certainly challenging. Traveling to Ireland for a Week 0 matchup to begin the campaign was far from ideal, but the team has handled it well.
In Week 3, the Cyclones played like a team that needed a break on the road against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The defense struggled to get off the field, and the Red Wolves did a great job controlling the clock.
With this being the first bye week of the season, there is reason to believe that the team can show some improvements in multiple areas. Furthermore, hopefully, some of the players who have been banged up will also be getting a bit healthier.
The next bye week that the team will have is in another few weeks, with three games in between. As Iowa State hopes to continue their momentum from the start of the year, this upcoming stretch will be key.
Cyclones Must Make the Most of Winnable Games
When looking at the upcoming stretch on the schedule for Iowa State, they will likely be the favorites in each of the three. That said, it gives them an excellent opportunity to earn three more Big 12 victories, which could put them at 4-0 in the conference and 7-0 overall.
That type of record both overall and in the conference could help them not only contend for a Big 12 title but also keep them in the mix as an at-large bid for the College Football Playoff. Currently, only one team from the conference is being projected early on.
What also makes this upcoming stretch important is what is likely to be the most challenging stretch coming right after it. Following their game against the Colorado Buffaloes, it will be a bye week, and then they will play the BYU Cougars, Arizona State Wildcats, and arguably their most challenging game of the schedule on the road against the TCU Horned Frogs.
Since running the table in the conference will be hard, capitalizing on games the team should win will be key. With three winnable games coming up before a gauntlet of tough ones, the goal for the Cyclones should be to be 7-0 heading into their next bye week.