Three Key Offensive Players To Watch in Week 5 for Iowa State Cyclones
In Week 5, the Iowa State Cyclones will be hosting the Arizona Wildcats in an important Big 12 showdown. Both of these teams are coming into the match undefeated both overall and in the conference, making it an important game early on.
The Wildcats might not have faced the same caliber of teams as the Cyclones have so far this year, but they do have a win over a mutual opponent in the Kansas State Wildcats. Both teams played a tight game against Kansas State, and this one might be closer than some people think.
Arizona has a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball, led by their quarterback Noah Fifita. However, their defense has also played well against who they have been put up against. The Cyclones will be trying to prove that they are the better team in this matchup, and that will start on the offensive side of the ball for them. Here are three offensive players to watch for Iowa State in Week 5.
Xavier Townsend
One of the top positive takeaways for the Cyclones was the performance of their transfer wide receiver Xavier Townsend in Week 3. The talented receiver had a slow start to his career with Iowa State but broke out in his third game of the season.
Against Arkansas State, he totaled three receptions and 92 receiving yards, which was an impressive performance. Townsend came into the program with some high expectations, and his recent performance could be a sign of some great things to come.
Gabe Burkle
The absence of the talented tight end was certainly felt in the Week 3 win over Arkansas State, but the team was fortunate to escape with a victory. So far this season, Burkle has been one of the best weapons for the team in the passing attack.
He has totaled 10 receptions, 149 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown in what has been a strong start to his junior year. Considering Burkle totaled just 296 receiving yards in 2024, he is on pace to set a new career-high by quite a large margin right now.
Rocco Becht
In a matchup of two talented quarterbacks, the Cyclones are going to need their star to play like one at home. Even though the Wildcats’ defense has been good so far this year, it will be a step up in competition facing Becht and the Iowa State offense.
The junior signal caller has been really good both with his arm and on the ground so far this campaign. He has the ability to lead this team to a win in Week 5 and has shown a knack for making big plays when needed. Saturday night should be no different for him against Arizona, coming off the bye week. Expect a big performance from their leader.