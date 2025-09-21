Iowa State Cyclones' Wide Receiver Predicted to Break Out After Bye Week
As Week 4 in the college football season wraps up, the Iowa State Cyclones have been able to get some rest on their bye week after a strong start to the year. Heading into the bye week with a perfect 4-0 record is as good as it gets for the Cyclones, and they are trying to prove that they can be the team to beat in the Big 12.
Even though the team might have limped a bit into the bye week with a narrow victory as a big favorite in Week 3, they are now able to get some rest and regroup for the next section of the schedule. Winning conference games will be key, and the team will be focused on that.
While they might have a perfect 4-0 record, there is still plenty of room for improvement. This is a team that, while undefeated, likely hasn't played their best game yet. They have shown some signs here and there, but have yet to put it all together. One area that the team will be hoping to improve is their big-play ability at wide receiver. Alec Busse of 247 Sports (subscription required) recently predicted that wide receiver Xavier Townsend will have a much larger role for the team after the bye week.
Encouraging Recent Signs
As a transfer and only playing a few games with his new team and new quarterback, it is very understandable that Townsend has taken some time to get comfortable in the offense. As shown by him playing under 70 snaps so far this year, he still might be trying to get a grasp of the playbook.
However, it was a very encouraging performance for the wide receiver in Week 3. Townsend was able to total three receptions and 93 receiving yards in the win. It was certainly his early breakout game with the team, and there should be reason to believe that he can sustain it.
Coming into the campaign, Townsend was expected to be a big part of the wide receiver corps. However, it has been a little bit of a slow start in the first few games. Fortunately, this is a team that seems to have some good depth at the position early on, but Townsend figures to be a potential talent to lead the group.
As the Cyclones come out of the bye week after another couple of weeks of practice and familiarity, the wide receiver could be poised for more success. Iowa State will be coming off the bye to face the Arizona Wildcats to start what will be their early stretch of conference play.