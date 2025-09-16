Three Key Takeaways From Iowa State Cyclones' Close Win Against Arkansas State
The Iowa State Cyclones were able to earn their fourth victory of the year, but it certainly didn't come easily against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
Coming into the week, the Cyclones were a sizable favorite on the road against an opponent that on paper, they were much better than. However, with this being their first road game of the season and the team also playing their fourth game in as many weeks, this wasn't the best version of Iowa State.
Despite it being a narrow win, there are positives to take away from the game. Being able to find ways to win when the team isn't at their best is a good indication of the makeup that this roster has.
Even though it was far from a perfect game for Iowa State, there were some key things to take away from the victory. Here are the three key takeaways from their fourth win of the season.
Wide Receiver Breaks Out
With some hard-fought, low-scoring games to start the season, the passing attack for the Cyclones hasn't been overly explosive. However, Rocco Becht was able to put together a strong performance, and some of his weapons on offense reaped the rewards.
The leading wide receiver in the win was Xavier Townsend, who totaled three receptions for 90 receiving yards. Coming into Week 3, he had totaled just four receptions for four receiving yards, making this a breakout performance.
Avoided Disaster
With this game being a one-point contest in the fourth quarter, the Cyclones easily could have lost this game. The team was clearly not playing up to the level that they did in their marquee wins against the Kansas State Wildcats or Iowa Hawkeyes.
This game had the makings of a letdown spot for Iowa State, and that proved to be true. Fortunately, escaping with the victory is what matters most, and the Cyclones are just outside of the Top 10 in the AP Poll.
Being on a bye in Week 4 comes at a very good time for the program, and they will need to get some rest with a massive matchup against the Arizona Wildcats coming up in Week 5.
Running Game Gets Hot
Easily the best aspect of the team for Iowa State was the performance of their two-headed monster in the backfield. Both Carson Hansen and Abu Sama III had fantastic games, and the team should be excited that they can build upon their success on the ground.
In the win, it was Hansen who led the way with 118 rushing yards on the ground, but Sama chipped in with 69 rushing yards, including an explosive 44-yard dash. As conference play gets rolling, having a strong rushing attack could carry the Cyclones to a Big 12 title.