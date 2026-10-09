3 Keys for Iowa State Football To Pull off BYU Upset

The Iowa State Cyclones are heading into arguably their biggest test of the 2026 college football season in Week 6, going on the road to Provo, Utah, to face off against the BYU Cougars, who are ranked No. 8 in the country.

This is a short week for the Cyclones, with the game being played on a Friday night ahead of their bye week. Head coach Jimmy Rogers will certainly have his guys prepared for a tough matchup in a hostile environment.

Going on the road and winning conference games is a monumental challenge. It won’t be easy, but there is a path to victory for Iowa State to pull off the upset. Here are three keys to the Cyclones winning the game.

Win Time of Possession Battle

Iowa State football head coach Jimmy Rogers reacts after an interception against Bowling Green’s during the first quarter on Sept. 19, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Iowa State defense has had some issues slowing down opponents in recent weeks. In their loss to the Utah Utes, they allowed 31 points. Last week, the Cyclones beat the West Virginia Mountaineers, but they gave up 42 points.

Controlling the tempo of the game and time of possession will be key. The fewer chances BYU has to put points on the board, the better. That means a clean game from Jaylen Raynor, as turnovers will be killer in a game on the road against a strong opponent.

Winning the time of possession is something Iowa State has actually excelled in. They have accomplished that feat in four consecutive games, with the season opener against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks being the only time they didn’t have the ball more than their opponent.

Establish Aiden Flora Early

This builds off the first key. To extend drives and stay on the field, the Cyclones offense needs to generate consistent production on the ground. That is certainly easier said than done because the Cougars have a stout defense, allowing only 75 yards per game on the ground.

Establishing Aiden Flora will not be easy, but he has proven adept at getting the job done regardless of opponent. It has been tough sledding against the Iowa Hawkeyes and Utah, but he still has produced at a nice level for the team in their biggest games.

Getting him on the perimeter to take advantage of his speed would be ideal. Involving him in the passing game has also proven to be a good strategy, whether it is Flora throwing a pass himself or being a receiver.

Contain Bear Bachmeier

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) runs for a 21-yard touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The No. 1 key to pulling off the upset is slowing down their star quarterback, Bear Bachmeier. He torched Iowa State last season, throwing for 307 yards and two touchdowns while adding 49 yards on the ground with another score.

Bachmeier is going to be tasked with shouldering a lot of the load again this time around, with star running back LJ Martin sidelined by injury. Slowing him down is no small task, but he is the No. 1 priority on the defensive game plan.

A difference-maker with his legs, the Cyclones have to try to make him one-dimensional in the pocket to slow him down.