The One Thing Iowa State Cyclones Must Do to Pull Off Upset Against BYU

Following their biggest win of the season, the Iowa State Cyclones will be on the road for what could be their toughest test of the season against the eighth-ranked BYU Cougars.

So far, the Cyclones have to be pleased with what they have been able to accomplish in five games this season. Being over the .500 mark at this point is good, and the team should be proud.

This offseason was not an easy one with the transfer portal decimating their roster. However, they are trending toward being able to compete in a bowl game now, and that was undoubtedly a goal for the team.

Now, the team will be on the road in Week 6 hoping to play spoiler. The Cougars are one of the best teams in the conference, but that won’t stop the Cyclones from giving it their all.

How Cyclones Can Pull Off Upset

Oct 3, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) breaks through the West Virginia Mountaineers defense for a touchdown during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Iowa State heading into what could end up being their most challenging game of the season, the formula for them to pull off the upset will be a fairly simple one.

This is an offense that is clearly capable of accomplishing some great things, as shown in the win over West Virginia. However, when playing a team that is better and more talented, it will be key for the Cyclones to limit possessions.

Iowa State can do this by firstly not turning the ball over and giving extra chances to BYU. However, more importantly, they need to run the football and control the clock.

If the Cyclones can keep the BYU offense off the field by moving it on the ground and controlling the pace of play, they will be able to frustrate the Cougars and perhaps force them into making some mistakes.

The TCU Horned Frogs were able to play the Cougars pretty tight last week, showing that they can be beaten. However, TCU lost the turnover battle and the time of possession battle as well.

As a team, the Horned Frogs averaged less than three yards per carry. That isn’t a recipe for success, and the Cyclones will be coming into this game with their star running back on fire. Aiden Flora was arguably the best player in the country last week with a five-touchdown performance. On the ground, he totaled over 200 rushing yards.

While that isn’t realistic to expect him to be able to do that again, if he can get over 100 yards on the ground, the Cyclones will likely feel good about their chances in this one.

Controlling the clock by running the football should be the plan for Iowa State. Jimmy Rogers is good at keeping games close going into the fourth quarter, and that’s where anything can happen.