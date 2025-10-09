6 Highest Graded Iowa State Cyclones Players From Loss to Cincinnati Bearcats
The Iowa State Cyclones went into their Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats with an undefeated record. Unfortunately, they didn’t leave Nippert Stadium with their undefeated record intact.
The Cyclones didn’t have their best performance, losing 38-30 in a high-scoring affair. Head coach Matt Campbell took full responsibility for not having his team ready to go from the start, as they fell behind 17-0 before the first quarter ended.
Some real grit and toughness were shown by fighting back in the second half, but opportunities were missed to gain control of the game. Despite the disappointment, there were several players who stood out with positive performances.
Here are the six highest graded Iowa State players from the Week 6 loss to the Bearcats.
Quarterback Rocco Becht
If there was one major takeaway from the loss, it is that this offense can produce some big numbers. They were clicking on all facets, moving the ball with relative ease. Becht was the driving force, taking advantage of a Cincinnati secondary susceptible to being beaten.
He absorbed a scary hit at one point in the game, but showcased his toughness by being able to return to the field and keep producing. Becht completed 30 of 48 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns, adding two scores on the ground.
That resulted in him being the highest-graded player on the team in Week 6. He had a 76.6 overall in a strong all-around performance.
Offensive Guard Trevor Buhr
The Cyclones' offense was on the field for a long time against Cincinnati. They had 34:56 time of possession and ran 93 plays. That certainly tested their depth, especially along the offensive line, where Buhr produced some great numbers.
He was on the field for 26 snaps, playing an even split of passing downs and running downs. Regardless of the play call, he got the job done with an impressive 74.5 overall grade.
Buhr was elite in pass protection with an 82.6 grade on those plays. As a run blocker, he was still solid with a 73.5. He led all offensive linemen in both grades.
Wide Receiver Brett Eskildsen
With Becht slinging the ball around all afternoon, it comes as little surprise that one of his wide receivers came away graded so positively. Eskildsen finished the game with eight receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown.
That resulted in him recording an overall grade of 69.1, which was the best amongst offensive playmakers. He was targeted 11 times and recorded a long reception of 41 yards. Two of his targets were of the contested catch variety, and Eskildsen caught both.
Wide Receiver Chase Sowell
Like his quarterback, Sowell suffered what looked to be a scary injury early in the game. But, he wasn’t sidelined too long and was able to get back on the field, building off his strong performance the previous week against the Arizona Wildcats.
Targeted nine times, he caught five passes for 58 yards and one touchdown. Each time Becht needed someone to make a play on third or fourth down, it felt as if he was looking Sowell’s direction.
His 68.1 overall grade was solid and might even feel a little low. All five of his receptions went for first downs, and he converted one of his two contested catch opportunities.
Center Jim Bonifas
The centerpiece of the Iowa State offensive line was on the field for all but one play. That is enough to warrant a spot on this list alone, but Bonifas performed well when out there in the trenches.
His 67.7 overall grade was the highest amongst the offensive line starters. He had a run blocking grade of 64.3, but excelled on passing plays. His 71.8 grade in those situations was third-best among all offensive linemen who played snaps.
Not a single pressure was allowed on 52 snaps, blocking opposing pass rushers.
Cornerback Quentin Taylor Jr.
Given the score of the game, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Cyclones' defensive players aren’t featured prominently. However, one of them did sneak onto the list, an encouraging development for the future.
Iowa State lost its top two cornerbacks, Jeremiah Cooper and Jontez Williams, to injury. Players have to step up, and Taylor is one of the guys who is going to be counted on. So far, so good in that regard.
His 66.6 overall grade was the best on the defensive side of the ball. He held up in coverage with a 69.2 grade. Taylor has some work to do in the tackling department, but that was an issue for the entire defense, not just the second-year cornerback.