Coming into the season, one of the positional groups for the Iowa State Cyclones that was viewed as the weakest on the team was at running back.

Carson Hanson and Abu Sama III, the team’s dynamic running back duo, both transferred during the offseason. As did Dylan Lee, their backup, leaving Aiden Flora as the leading returning rusher.

A walk-on, he had 101 rushing yards to his credit in two seasons. A redshirt sophomore, he made his impact on special teams, mainly as a punt returner, making an impact whenever he had the ball in his hands.

Entering the season, he was tabbed as the starter, but it was anyone’s guess what he would provide the team. It didn’t take long for head coach Jimmy Rogers and the Cyclones fan base to realize they were watching something special unfold. So special, Flora is now rewriting the Iowa State record book.

Aiden Flora has turned into Iowa State star

Time for another crazy Aiden Flora update. pic.twitter.com/zibdfcaFBu — Ryan Workman (@ryancworkman) November 14, 2026

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As shared by Ryan Workman on X, Flora is the first player in program history to run for at least 175 yards in three consecutive games. The last FBS player to accomplish that feat was Ashton Jeanty with the Boise State Broncos in 2024. Only five other players in Big 12 history have accomplished that feat, with Cedric Benson of the Texas Longhorns in 2004 being the last to do so.

Against the Cincinnati Bearcats, Flora stuffed the stat sheet. He ran for 216 yards, adding 38 yards as a receiver and 37 yards through the air, completing a fourth-down pass to tight end Vince Benetti. Only one other FBS player since 1996 has reached those plateaus in a single game.

He is ascending single-season lists as well. Flora is currently eighth with 1,335 rushing yards. His four 50+ yard touchdown runs are tied for the second most in program history. Only Breece Hall and Sama are ahead of him on the career list for 50+ yard touchdown runs.

To put into perspective just how productive Flora has been this season, Alex Gookin shared on X what he currently leads the country in.

A few Aiden Flora national ranks:

#1 in rushing yards (1,335)

#1 in rushing yards vs. P4 opponents (1,096)

#1 in rushing yards vs. conference opponents (1,007)

#1 in rushes of 10+ yards (41)

#1 in rushes of 20+ yards (15)

#1 in 1st-down rushing yards (871) — Alex Gookin (@_AlexGookin) November 15, 2026

Along with his 1,335 rushing yards being the top mark, Flora also has the most rushing yards against Power Conference opponents (1,094), conference opponents (1,007), 10+ yard rushes (41), 20+ yard rushes (15) and first-down rushing yards (871).

It is truly remarkable what he has accomplished this season. Expectations were incredibly low coming into the season, but he has blown them all away, turning into one of the most dynamic playmakers in the country.